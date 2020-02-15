Nick Jonas Wears Alexander McQueen Sneakers for a Stroll in Milan With Priyanka Chopra

While the Jonas Brothers are on their European tour, Nick Jonas made quality time with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, a priority. On Valentine’s Day, the couple was spotted in Milan wearing coordinating ensembles paired with equally chic footwear.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Milan on Valentine’s Day CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/IPA/Shutterstock

Chopra Jonas opted for a black jumpsuit with a white polka dot print, v-shaped neckline, and wide-leg pant. Over the top, she styled the one-piece with a camel ankle-length coat. For shoes, the actress chose a pair of sleek square-toe boots in a white colorway. While the majority of the shoe is not visible under the jumpsuit, the boots worn seem to have a slight heel.

Her husband, Nick Jonas also chose to add a printed element to his look, wearing a blue camo-patterned sweater under a black puffer vest along with coordinating black skinny jeans. As for footwear, the singer opted for a pair of Alexander McQueen Leather Platform sneakers in the white-black colorway. The shoes feature a leather upper construction, 1.75-inch rubber platform sole, and a low cut shaft. The Italian-made sneaker also has a lace-up vamp, a logo heel stamp, and padded insoles. They retail for $490.00 and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

As an iconic and timeless sneaker style, this model is a classic celebrity favorite. Namely, Jennifer Lopez is an avid wearer of this shoe. She recently wore the sneaker, in the same colorway as pictured above, when with her partner, Alex Rodriguez, on a date night, in March 2019, and soon after, while traveling in June 2019.

Due to its unisex aesthetic and versatility, this sneaker has become a fashion staple for A-listers.