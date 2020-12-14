Priyanka Chopra Goes Classic in a Dipped White Tee, Mom Jeans & Sleek Booties

Priyanka Chopra Jonas channeled classic style for an ever-chic photo shoot this weekend.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress turned herself into a “Blue jean baby” on Sunday, posing in a classic V-neck white T-shirt tucked into light-wash mom jeans.

To give the beloved outfit combination a modern-day touch, Chopra Jonas slipped on a set of sleek gray boots, featuring a sock-style appeal and an elevated pointed-toe finish. Set atop a stiletto heel, the design bears resemblance to Stuart Weitzman’s The Wren silhouette.

Just last week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas showed off their winter-chic style in London this week as they took advantage of the lockdown lift across England.

The married couple stepped out for coffee in the city, both modeling layered attire to embrace the dropping temperatures. Nick’s ensemble included a checkered coat with a green ribbed sweater and dark-wash pants whereas Priyanka went for a colorful sweater under a leather jacket and black skinny jeans.

As for footwear, both stars opted for lace-up boots, a trending silhouette for 2020. Priyanka’s style in particular included a lifted midsole and metallic detailing.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas step out and about in London, Dec. 9. CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra Jonas has taken the time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. Chopra, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

