Sneak Peek: Priyanka Chopra’s Lace Gown & Platform Crocs Hit All the 2020 Trends at the FNAAs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas proves that any shoe can be award show-ready with a touch of glam at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards.

FN can now reveal a sneak peak of tonight’s big event, airing at 6pm EST here. The Crocs ambassador presents the brand with the FNAA for Brand of the Year at tonight’s show.

Though the event went virtual for 2020, Chopra Jonas is still bringing flair and glam to the smaller screen. The “Quantico” actress slipped on a bold yet classic Emilia Wickstead lace dress from the comfort of her own residence in London.

The back number features a dipping necklace with dramatic cape sleeves as well as a sheer skirt atop a back bodysuit. Chopra Jonas elevated the look further with her choice of Bulgari drop earrings for a sparkle of embellishment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses in an Emilia Wickstead dress and embellished Crocs for the 2020 FNAAs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs/Priyanka Chopra

Staying on-theme for her role as a Crocs ambassador, Chopra Jonas of course couldn’t help but highlight the brand with her footwear of choice. Her platform shoes transform the brand’s iconic clog silhouette with a subtle platform lift measuring 2.4 inches in height. Titled the Crocs Classic Bae, the shoes reached new levels while still incorporating signature Croslite cushioning and textured detailing around the backstrap, midsole and upper.

Chopra Jonas’ style, in particular, came adorned with an extra layer of embellishments, elevating the lifted style a step further with flair. While the actress’ crystal-coated pair isn’t currently available, you can shop the original all-black Crocs Classic Bae clogs for $55 at Crocs.com.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses in an Emilia Wickstead dress and embellished Crocs for the 2020 FNAAs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs/Priyanka Chopra

A closer view of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ glittering Crocs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs/Priyanka Chopra

In addition to showing off her at-home style during her quarantine, Chopra Jonas has taken the time to continue her partnership with Crocs in an honorable way. Chopra, who became a Crocs brand ambassador in October 2019, announced on her Instagram in April that she and the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical professionals at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, as well as donate another 10,000 pairs to health care workers in public and government hospitals across India, the actress’ home country.

Beyond her go-to Crocs, Chopra Jonas’ style repertoire encompasses everything from comfortable Croc clogs to square-toe Wandler boots to Christian Louboutin slingback heels. The “Quantico” star isn’t lacking in designer duds either, previously stepping out in pieces from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini, Markarian and Rebecca Vallance. She also recently took o the role of The British Fashion Council’s newest ambassador for Positive Change.

For 34 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The first virtual FNAAs are presented in partnership with The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and sponsors FDRA, Deckers Brands, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker.