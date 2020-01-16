Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Pantsuit + Trendy Square-Toe Boots Make for a Powerful Airport Look

Priyanka Chopra’s airport style is chicer than most.

The Indian actress stepped out in a powerful look as she arrived at the airport in Mumbai, India, after flying in from Newark, N.J.

Chopra wore a cornflower blue pantsuit with a L’Agence Cory crewneck T-shirt ($85 from Shopbop.com).

Priyanka Chopra wears a blue pantsuit and Wandler boots in the airport in Mumbai, India, on Jan. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s Wandler boots. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Quantico” lead wore one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment: square toes. She selected a pair of two-tone Wandler boots with a leather upper and a 3.5-inch heel. The shoes are available to shop on Lanecrawford.com for $710.

Wandler two-tone boots. CREDIT: Lane Crawford

Square toes were a ’90s favorite that went out of vogue in the new millennium, replaced by rounded and pointed silhouettes. The shape has regained popularity over the past year thanks to trending brands, most prominently the Daniel Lee-helmed Bottega Veneta.

Wandler is one of a few rising brands to fully embrace the square toe. After gaining notoriety for its handbags, Wandler launched five styles this spring, all of them sitting squarely in the affordable luxury category. The combination of Instagram friendliness and the right price point has helped the brand resonate with both retailers and shoppers.

Priyanka Chopra wears a blue pantsuit and Wandler boots in the airport in Mumbai, India, on Jan. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

“The latest contemporary brands, such as By Far and Wandler, have found the magic recipe for well-made, fashion-focused shoes available for an accessible price,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter. “These are all offered in both statement styles and classic styles, which helps them translate to a wide customer base.”

Chopra has herself worn Wandler’s wares before, having chosen the label’s buzzy, square-toe Isa mules for a press event in Delhi this October.

Priyanka Chopra wears Wandler heels in Delhi, India, on Oct. 23, 2019 CREDIT: Raajessh Kashyap/Shutterstock

