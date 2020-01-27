Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Belly Ring in Retro Gown With Nick Jonas at Grammys

Priyanka Chopra went for a look with retro vibes on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, held tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The “Quantico” star wore a custom Ralph & Russo gown with a plunging neckline, which was cut dramatically low, putting her belly ring on display. The gown featured fringe detailing and glistening embellishment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammys. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, wore a sparkling, bronze suit from Zegna with matching loafers.

Two other Jonases were also in attendance at the Grammys: Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin.

Joe arrived with wife Sophie Turner in tow. The DNCE alum wore a navy Zegna with a swirly pattern teamed with a turtleneck and Christian Louboutin’s Samson boots. Standing by his side, Turner sported a Louis Vuitton minidress and spiky black heels with open sides.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Grammys. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kevin posed alongside wife Danielle. The eldest Jo Bro sported a brown and black jacket with a bird pattern over black pants and black suedelike shoes. Danielle looked elegant in a sparkling silver dress with a leg-baring slit. The gown showed off her strappy white sandals.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas at the Grammys. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers are nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their single “Sucker.” The trio are also slated to perform tonight alongside many other stars including BTS, John Legend and Demi Lovato.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2020 Grammys in Glittery Retro-Inspired Outfit

Tove Lo’s Retro Peekaboo Bra Matches Her Heels on Grammys Red Carpet + More Stars

How to Watch Grammy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free