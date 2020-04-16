Re-route my subscription: Click here

Swedish Princess Laces Up in $60 Platform Sneakers to Work as Health-Care Assistant Amid Pandemic

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Princess Sofia
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
View Gallery 33 Images

Princess Sofia of Sweden is working on the front lines of the coronavirus fight through her new job: health-care assistant.

After taking a three-day course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, the Duchess of Värmland arrived at the Sophiahemmet hospital today to begin her new position. For her first day, Sofia suited up in a scrubbed-up look complete with worn-in Superga sneakers.

Princess Sofia, scrubs, white sneakers, superga sneakers, platform sneakers, of Sweden on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital, of which she is the patron. The Princess has completed an intensive training program and will now be able to assist hospital staff with non-medical related tasks during the coronavirus pandemic, Stockholm, Sweden, April 16, 2020.Princess Sofia of Sweden first day at work, Sophiahemmet hospital, Stockholm, Sweden - 16 Apr 2020
Princess Sofia of Sweden on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital, April 16.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Princess Sofia of Sweden, superga sneakers, royal style, medical assistant
A closer look at Sofia’s Superga kicks.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The sporty kicks feature a canvas upper and a lace-up front. Sofia’s pair added a slight height boost with a platform sole of about 1.25 inches. The shoes are available for purchase now on Nordstromrack.com with a $60 price tag.

Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack
Buy: Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker $60
Buy it

There’s a reason that Sofia’s Superga sneakers looked so worn in: She’s worn the style many times before, including for public appearances. For instance, in August 2018, the former reality TV star teamed the kicks with a navy blouse and white trousers for a carriage ride alongside husband Prince Carl Philip.

Related

The Collabs: Human Made's Nigo Reimagines the Iconic Adidas Superstar + More News

Leopard Sneakers for Men and Women That'll Spice Up Any Look

Alexa Chung Gets Real on What it Takes to Build a Brand + Her Long Run With Superga

Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, Prince AlexanderPrincess Sofia of sweden and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve, Sodermanland, Sweden - 23 Aug 2018
(L-R): Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden, August 2018.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Superga’s classic trainers have also enjoyed the support of another European royal: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The University of St. Andrews alum has sported the Cotu silhouette on multiple occasions. Plus, the brand has even acknowledged that sneaker sales doubled due to the Brit’s support.

Kate Middleton climbs a tree in Superga sneakers at The Chelsea Flower Show.
Kate Middleton climbs a tree in Superga sneakers at The Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more stylish princesses and queens from around the world, including Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Mary of Denmark.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

What Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & More Royals Wore on Their Wedding Days

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad