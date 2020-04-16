Swedish Princess Laces Up in $60 Platform Sneakers to Work as Health-Care Assistant Amid Pandemic

Princess Sofia of Sweden is working on the front lines of the coronavirus fight through her new job: health-care assistant.

After taking a three-day course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, the Duchess of Värmland arrived at the Sophiahemmet hospital today to begin her new position. For her first day, Sofia suited up in a scrubbed-up look complete with worn-in Superga sneakers.

Princess Sofia of Sweden on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital, April 16. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Sofia’s Superga kicks. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The sporty kicks feature a canvas upper and a lace-up front. Sofia’s pair added a slight height boost with a platform sole of about 1.25 inches. The shoes are available for purchase now on Nordstromrack.com with a $60 price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

There’s a reason that Sofia’s Superga sneakers looked so worn in: She’s worn the style many times before, including for public appearances. For instance, in August 2018, the former reality TV star teamed the kicks with a navy blouse and white trousers for a carriage ride alongside husband Prince Carl Philip.

Related The Collabs: Human Made's Nigo Reimagines the Iconic Adidas Superstar + More News Leopard Sneakers for Men and Women That'll Spice Up Any Look Alexa Chung Gets Real on What it Takes to Build a Brand + Her Long Run With Superga

(L-R): Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Alexander and Prince Carl Philip visit the Nynas Nature Reserve in Södermanland, Sweden, August 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Superga’s classic trainers have also enjoyed the support of another European royal: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The University of St. Andrews alum has sported the Cotu silhouette on multiple occasions. Plus, the brand has even acknowledged that sneaker sales doubled due to the Brit’s support.

Kate Middleton climbs a tree in Superga sneakers at The Chelsea Flower Show, May 2019. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more stylish princesses and queens from around the world, including Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Mary of Denmark.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

What Kate Middleton, Princess Diana & More Royals Wore on Their Wedding Days