Princess Charlotte Wears Her Favorite Mary Janes to Give Back on Her 5th Birthday

By Claudia Miller
Kate Middleton’s 2016 Christmas
Princess Charlotte
Happy 5th birthday, Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her quinquennial birthday today, and to celebrate, Kensington Royal released a series of new photos of the princess in a houndstooth folded-collar dress with a button front and a pleated skirt layered over gray knit tights.

Princess Charlotte donates food packages for isolated pensioners in Sandringham, Britain.
She topped the look off with one of her favorite footwear silhouettes: Mary Janes. The black patent leather pair included a cross-foot strap with a flat stacked heel. Stride Rite offers a similar take on the classic shoe trend for $50.

The princess was then seen delivering packages to local homes in Sandringham, Britain. As explained in a post by Kensington Royal Palace on Instagram, the photos were “taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.”

Princess Charlotte donates food packages for isolated pensioners in Sandringham, Britain.
A closer look at Princess Charlotte’s Mary Janes.
Already developing her own unique footwear style, the young royal mixes in sandals and sneakers in addition to her Mary Janes but was spotted in a similar style arriving on her first day of school in September 2019. Paired with South London’s Thomas’s Battersea’s required uniform, she arrived on campus in a blue pinafore dress over a white blouse, navy cardigan with red stripes and white socks under her patent shoes.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school wearing a uniform with regulation shoes, September 2019.
A close-up look at Princess Charlotte’s shoes.
