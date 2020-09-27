Princess Charlotte Wears a Floral Dress & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers With David Attenborough

Princess Charlotte, 5, showed off her blossoming style this week as the Kensington royal family joined David Attenborough for an outdoor screening of the natural historian’s upcoming film.
Joining her brothers Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, along with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the 5-year-old met with Attenborough at the Kensington Palace gardens. The young royal opted for a long-sleeve floral dress for the occasion with a blue pair of affordable slip-on sneakers from her go-to brand.
The Hampton Canvas Canvas Plum Plimsolls are a staple in Princess Charlotte’s shoe closet and feature an effortless slip-on silhouette. The laceless design uses 100% organic cotton uppers and comes with a wallet-friendly price tag of just $37 at Trotters.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Already developing her own unique footwear style, the young royal mixes in sandals and Mary Jane flats in addition to her slip-on sneakers. The laceless pair of shoes, though, is one of the princess’ go-to styles — she even wore them to celebrate her father’s birthday in June in a special family photoshoot. Opting for a pink colorway of the style, Princess Charlotte matched the sneakers to floral overalls and a striped T-shirt with her brothers and dad.
