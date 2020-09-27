Princess Charlotte Wears a Floral Dress & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers With David Attenborough

Princess Charlotte, 5, showed off her blossoming style this week as the Kensington royal family joined David Attenborough for an outdoor screening of the natural historian’s upcoming film.

Joining her brothers Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, along with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the 5-year-old met with Attenborough at the Kensington Palace gardens. The young royal opted for a long-sleeve floral dress for the occasion with a blue pair of affordable slip-on sneakers from her go-to brand.

The Hampton Canvas Canvas Plum Plimsolls are a staple in Princess Charlotte’s shoe closet and feature an effortless slip-on silhouette. The laceless design uses 100% organic cotton uppers and comes with a wallet-friendly price tag of just $37 at Trotters.com.

Hampton Canvas sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Trotters

Already developing her own unique footwear style, the young royal mixes in sandals and Mary Jane flats in addition to her slip-on sneakers. The laceless pair of shoes, though, is one of the princess’ go-to styles — she even wore them to celebrate her father’s birthday in June in a special family photoshoot. Opting for a pink colorway of the style, Princess Charlotte matched the sneakers to floral overalls and a striped T-shirt with her brothers and dad.

