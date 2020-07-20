Princess Beatrice’s Sparkling Wedding Shoes Were a Rewear From Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Wedding

Princess Beatrice of York’s heels may have been her “something old” on her wedding day.

The princess wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on Friday at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England. For her footwear, the Contessa reached into the depths of her closet — choosing heels that she’s not only worn before, but that she’s worn to a wedding before.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside their wedding venue. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Princess Beatrice’s wedding heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Beatrice opted for glistening ankle-strap pumps with a V-cut topline from Valentino. She sported the same pumps for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. That day, she went for an all-over champagne look in a Valentino Couture spring ’11 coat with a now-infamous bow-adorned hat from Philip Treacy. Beatrice also sported the same heels at the 2014 wedding of Prince Amedeo.

Princess Beatrice attends Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials in 2011. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

As for the princess’ “something borrowed,” both her dress and tiara were on loan from Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice’s gown was designed by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who crafted Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress. The elegant dress featured organza sleeves, with diamanté embellishments adorning the geometric bodice. The vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress was worn by the queen on multiple occasions throughout the 1960s, perhaps most notably at the 1962 charity premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.”

To complete her look, Beatrice sported the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth herself wore on her wedding day back in 1947. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, also sported the tiara to say “I Do” in 1973. It’s uncertain whether Beatrice’s tiara was borrowed as well, or if it was purchased ahead of the ceremony.

Although Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were initially expected to exchange vows in May, their wedding was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, was best man and page boy, while Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle. Other royal attendees including Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as guest of honor Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. William and Kate were not in attendance, nor were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Beatrice’s Valentino pumps sold out long ago, below we’ve rounded up some still-available heels that provide a similar look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Bandolino Dabia Pump, $30 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dream Pairs Women’s Low Heel Dress Pump, $36.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Fedora Crystal Embellished Pointed Toe Pump, $110.

Click through the gallery for a look at Princess Beatrice’s craziest hats and heels through the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.