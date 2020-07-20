Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Beatrice's Sparkling Wedding Shoes Were a Rewear From Kate Middleton & Prince William's Wedding

By Ella Chochrek
Princess Beatrice of York’s heels may have been her “something old” on her wedding day.

The princess wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on Friday at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England. For her footwear, the Contessa reached into the depths of her closet — choosing heels that she’s not only worn before, but that she’s worn to a wedding before.

Official wedding photograph of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after their wedding at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 17th July 2020. Picture by Benjamin Wheeler/WPA-Pool NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 18th January 2021 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO CROPPING. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689540_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside their wedding venue.
CREDIT: MEGA
Princess Beatrice, wedding, pumps, valentino shoes
A closer look at Princess Beatrice’s wedding heels.
CREDIT: MEGA

Beatrice opted for glistening ankle-strap pumps with a V-cut topline from Valentino. She sported the same pumps for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. That day, she went for an all-over champagne look in a Valentino Couture spring ’11 coat with a now-infamous bow-adorned hat from Philip Treacy. Beatrice also sported the same heels at the 2014 wedding of Prince Amedeo.

princess beatrice, kate middleton wedding, valentino coat, valentino shoes, philip treacy hat, Special guests at William and Kate Royal Wedding on April 29, 2011 in LondonPictured: Princess Beatrice,Princess BeatriceSinger Joss StoneQueen of DenmarkPrincess AnneSwimming star Ian ThorpeMaria TeresaGrand Duchess of LuxembourgLance Corporal Martyn ComptonSuadi Prince Al-Waleed bin TalaTrevor BrookingEd MilibandJustine ThorntonHouse of Commons Speaker John Bercow with his wife SallyDavid BeckhamVictoria BeckhamAustralian Olympian Ian ThorpeDavidVictoria Beckham (centre)William Hague (leftmiddle))his wife Ffion Jenkins (in wheelchair)Mayor of London Boris Johnson (centre)William Hague (centre)Elton Johnhis partner David FurnishEarl Spencerthe brother of the late Princess DianaRef: SPL273334 290411 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Czechia Rights, No France Rights, No Croatia Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Spain Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Princess Beatrice attends Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nuptials in 2011.
CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

As for the princess’ “something borrowed,” both her dress and tiara were on loan from Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice’s gown was designed by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who crafted Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress. The elegant dress featured organza sleeves, with diamanté embellishments adorning the geometric bodice. The vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress was worn by the queen on multiple occasions throughout the 1960s, perhaps most notably at the 1962 charity premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.”

To complete her look, Beatrice sported the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Queen Elizabeth herself wore on her wedding day back in 1947. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, also sported the tiara to say “I Do” in 1973. It’s uncertain whether Beatrice’s tiara was borrowed as well, or if it was purchased ahead of the ceremony.

Although Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were initially expected to exchange vows in May, their wedding was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.  Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, was best man and page boy, while Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle. Other royal attendees including Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as guest of honor Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. William and Kate were not in attendance, nor were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Beatrice’s Valentino pumps sold out long ago, below we’ve rounded up some still-available heels that provide a similar look.

