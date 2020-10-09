Princess Beatrice’s Velvet Dress, Sheer Tights & Booties Follow Royal Style Rules

Princess Beatrice kept up with royal style practices this week as she headed out in London for dinner with a friend.

Spotted leaving the Connaught hotel on Thursday night, the royal family member showed off her chic sense of fashion in a velvet Maje dress; though the style has since sold out, it once sold for $315 on the brand’s website.

To keep herself warm in the cooler British weather, the princess made sure to layer in a pair of semi-sheer black tights. While the legwear may seem like an everyday move, it is actually a favorite of Queen Elizabeth; while bare legs may not be forbidden under royal protocol, it is considered respectful and proper to wear tights and legwear under shorter hems especially when around older members of the royal family.

Princess Beatrice leaves the Connaught hotel in London after dinner with a friend, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

To top off her fall-ready ensemble, Princess Beatrice opted for a set of classic black booties. Her specific pair included a round-toe silhouette with slouchy suede uppers. A curved block heel finishes the design off, allowing for a more stable step than a stiletto or kitten heel.

Princess Beatrice leaves the Connaught hotel in London after dinner with a friend, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

Princess Beatrice leaves the Connaught hotel in London after dinner with a friend, Oct. 8. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

A closer view of Princess Beatrice’s booties. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Splash News

Throughout her life in the royal spotlight, Princess Beatrice has maintained a consistent style of effortless class. Always accented by standout hats and fascinators, the outfits include everything from custom Ralph & Russo suits with matching pumps from the brand to Alaïa soft dresses and velvet platform pumps. The royal family member most recently tied the knot with now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara and a Norman Hartnell gown. Her wedding footwear came in the form of Valentino’s glistening pumps.

