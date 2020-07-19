Princess Beatrice Got Married in a Gown & Tiara That Were Both Loaners From the Queen

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are married.
Beatrice wed in a private ceremony on Friday at the Royal Lodge, a property located in Berkshire, England, just a few miles from Queen Elizabeth II’s residence at Windsor Castle. When choosing her outfit for the ceremony, Beatrice seemed to take the “something old” and “something borrowed” adages seriously: Both her gown and her tiara were loaners from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Beatrice sported the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Elizabeth herself wore on her wedding day back in 1947. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, also sported the tiara to say “I Do” in 1973.
Meanwhile, Beatrice’s gown was designed by Norman Hartnell, the same designer who crafted Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress. The elegant dress featured organza sleeves, with diamanté embellishments adorning the geometric bodice. The vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress was worn by the queen on multiple occasions throughout the 1960s, perhaps most notably at the 1962 charity premiere of “Lawrence of Arabia.” On her feet, Beatrice sported glistening gold square-toe pumps with a V-cut at the topline.
Although Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were initially expected to exchange vows in May, their wedding was put on hold due to the pandemic. Mapelli Mozzi’s son, Wolfie, was best man and page boy, while Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle. Other royal attendees including Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
“Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family,” the palace wrote in a statement, sharing a picture of the couple alongside the queen and Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth looked sharp in a turquoise coat and matching hat with floral trim, along with black block-heeled pumps. Prince Philip was dapper in a dark suit with shiny black shoes and a patterned blue tie.
Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. . Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. . The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. . Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. . Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler.
The palace added that that Princess Beatrice and her new husband “have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding.”
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi have been touched by the warm wishes they have received since their wedding, and are delighted to share two additional photographs of their happy day. . The pictures show Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi in the grounds of Royal Lodge after their wedding. . Photographs by Benjamin Wheeler.
