Prince Harry Kicks Up His Shiny Shoes While Meghan Markle Dons a $1,265 Orange Dress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wasting no time during their last official days with their royal highness titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust network last week. According to a post shared by the organization, the group discussed “mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world.”

The duo, who serve as president and vice president of the organization, appeared to have a grand time during the meeting as the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared an image of Prince Harry kicking up his well-dressed feet in laughter alongside his wife and QCT advisor Kenny Imafidon. For the occasion, the prince chose a set of black patent leather oxfords to match his dark suit and laid-back white button-down shirt.

Markle added a little color in a clay orange long-sleeve $1,265 Preen dress featuring a billowing hem that revealed her pointed-toe pumps in the video shared on the QCT Instagram. The duchess often wears similar footwear styles from brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

She also chose a similar set of nude pumps on Monday at the Commonwealth Day services in London. Her Aquazzura Purist patent style is currently unavailable but similar colorways retail from $650 to $695.

Meghan Markle with Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Services at Westminster Abbey in London. Markle wore an Emilia Wickstead sheath and matching cape, Aquazzura nude pumps and a Gabriela Hearst bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The service yesterday marked the last official royal appearance that the Duke and Duchess will make after their Jan. 8 announcement that they would be stepping back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. They are expected to return to their home in Canada, where their 10-month-old son, Archie, has been staying throughout the duration of their trip to the U.K.

The couple will relinquish their titles of His/Her Royal Highness on March 31, and they also will no longer receive any public funds. Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle in London, will remain their residence in England, but they will be repaying the 3 million dollars of taxpayers’ money that they spent to renovate the property.

