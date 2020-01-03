The Royal Family Re-Creates Family Portrait to Mark Start of a New Decade

The royal family is kicking off 2020 by re-creating a family portrait.

The new photo was released today to mark the start of a new decade. It features Prince George, Prince Charles, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II posing in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18, 2019.

Prince William’s eldest child, Prince George, 6, wears green and blue checkered pants with a white collared shirt, while his dad wore a classic navy suit with a royal blue tie. Prince Charles, the queen’s oldest child, also followed the color trend, wearing a pinstripe blue blazer and pant set with a pale blue tie. The three princes matched in their footwear, all wearing black leather lace-up dress shoes.

Queen Elizabeth herself sported a pale blue midi-length dress with a blue brooch and a set of black patent square-toe pumps.

(L-R) Prince George, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William pose for a new family portrait in Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The four royal family members represent the line of succession for the throne and were originally photographed for a portrait in summer 2015. That photo, which was released in April 2016 to celebrate the queen’s 90th birthday, shows the same quartet, again all in shades of blue.

For the original image, Prince Charles and Prince William donned a similar style of footwear — as did Queen Elizabeth, who appears to be wearing the same pair of patent pumps. Prince George, however, was only 2 years old at the time and wore a set of Start-rite Jo T-bar shoes for the photo as he stood on a stack of foam blocks.

(L-R) Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William pose for a royal family portrait in 2015 in Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The color blue is historically associated with the royal family in England, as it is said that the official “royal blue” shade was created for Queen Charlotte in the 18th century.