Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Embraces Athleisure in Leggings & Hoka One Ones

Katherine Schwarzenegger went for a sleek athleisure look while out and about with mom Maria Shriver today in Los Angeles.

The “Maverick and Me” author, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, looked comfy in a black-and-white striped T-shirt worn with black leggings. She layered an Under Armour zip-up over the T-shirt.

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger in athleisure while out and about in Los Angeles, June 24. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Hoka One Ones. CREDIT: MEGA

Schwarzenegger completed her ensemble with a black baseball cap and an Anine Bing face mask, along with a cross necklace. For footwear, the “Gift of Forgiveness” writer selected Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers. Meant for road running, the Gaviota 2 features Hoka’s signature oversize sole, with a breathable engineered mesh upper, a moldable OrthoLite foam insole and a moderate heel bevel for smooth transitions. The silhouette retails on the Zappos website for $150.

Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Meanwhile, Shriver wore a black puffer jacket with cropped leggings and all-black New Balance sneakers.

Maria Shriver (L) goes for a stroll with daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger in Los Angeles, June 24. CREDIT: MEGA This is actually the third time Schwarzenegger has been spotted out and about in her Hoka kicks over the past few weeks. Most recently, she paired the sneakers with an all-black look, including a sheer top and leggings, as she stepped out for a walk with Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: MEGA

Schwarzenegger is hardly the only fan of Hoka. Founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009 and purchased by Ugg and Teva parent Deckers Brands in 2013, the label is loved by runners for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology. It has found enthusiasts in stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears and even Kanye West.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt began dating in the summer of 2018 and revealed their engagement in January 2019. The pair wed in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. The couple have not announced a due date, but Schwarzenegger’s father, actor and former California governor Arnold, said that the new addition is set to arrive sometime this summer. While the baby will be Schwarzenegger’s first, Pratt has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

Flip through the gallery to see Katherine Schwarzenegger’s best street style moments.