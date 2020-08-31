×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Pregnant Emma Roberts Coordinates Two Checkered Patterns for a Comfy Maternity Look

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Danielle Drake-Flam

Danielle Drake-Flam

More Stories By Danielle

View All
emma-roberts-pregnant
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2018: Front Row
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2018: Front Row
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2018: Front Row
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2018: Front Row
View Gallery 6 Images

Emma Roberts grabbed a coffee with a familiar face Sunday afternoon. The 29-year-old actress wore a houndstooth blazer over a plain black T-shirt and black leggings. For footwear, Roberts opted for a pair of classic black and white checkered Vans skater shoes.

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wears Vans to grab coffee with Kristen Stewart
CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Chatting it up with fellow A-Lister Kristen Stewart and friends, Roberts carried a black Coach purse and kept herself safe with a face mask in a white pattern.

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wears Vans to grab coffee with Kristen Stewart.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA
Vans, skate shoe
Vans Asher Slip-on Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Vans Asher Slip-on Sneaker $49.99
Buy it

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Emma Roberts steps out for coffee with Kristen Stewart. The pair, who were also joined by two other friends, were seen stopping by a local Starbucks and stopped in the parking lot to chat. Emma was all smiles and kept her baby bump hidden under a heavy coat despite it being a pretty warm day out. 30 Aug 2020 Pictured: Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart. Photo credit: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697392_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emma Roberts (L) and Kristen Stewart.
CREDIT: MEGA
Recently, Roberts gave fans some exciting news when she posted to her Instagram and confirmed the rumors that she is pregnant. Dressed in a floor-length white maxi dress, she announced that she and actor Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together.

Related

Bella Hadid Adds Worn-Out Vans Sneakers to Retro Bell-Bottomed Jeans Look

Vans & 'The Simpsons' Announce a New Collaboration -- 13 Years After Their First

Celebrate Harry Potter's Birthday Weekend With Shoes, Socks & More

Roberts looked angelic in her linen dress, which is from the Sleeper’s Summer Collection. The dress features an off-the-shoulder puff sleeve made of 100% linen with patterned micro polka dots.

Watch on FN

View this post on Instagram

Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

 

Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙,” Roberts captioned the post.

Hedlund cozied up to her in a casual white tee shirt, green button down and jeans. For footwear, the 35-year-old actor wore forest green suede boots. The two have been dating since March 2019.

This isn’t the first time that Roberts has worn a piece from Sleeper. Earlier this summer, the “American Horror Story” star posted a picnic-worthy outfit, dressed in a pink and white gingham corset dress featuring puff sleeves, a square neck and a center-front slit.

Roberts’ off-duty style is typically casual with a trendy twist. In terms of pricing, her footwear choices run the gamut. She has stepped out in recent months wearing affordable footwear such as New Balance sneakers, Minnetonka moccasins and Vince Camuto flats. She’s also opted for designer styles from brands including By Far, Alexander McQueen, Sarah Flint and Miu Miu.

While it’s been a while since the “Scream Queens” alum last hit the red carpet, she typically goes for soaring heels at awards shows, premieres and the like. For past appearances, Roberts has selected heels from the likes of Tabitha Simmons, Christian Louboutin and Malone Souliers. She is styled by sister duo Cara Smith and Brit Hines (née Smith), who also work with Sophia Bush and Whitney Port.

Add a versatile white puff-sleeve dress to your wardrobe by shopping styles similar Roberts below.

white maxi dress
Atlanta Linen Dress in Micro Polka Dot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Atlanta Linen Dress in Micro Polka Dot $320
Buy it
polka dot, maternity dress
The Melanie Dress
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hatch
Buy: The Melanie Dress $278 $139
Buy it
puff sleeve dress
Norwich Dress Ivory
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation
Buy: Norwich Dress Ivory $278
Buy it

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad