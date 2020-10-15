Post Malone Goes Punk in a Skirt, Knee-High Socks & Chunky Loafers at Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone nabbed a Billboard Music Award tonight for Top Male Artist and accepted the title in a standout punk-inspired look.

The “Sunflower” rapper stepped onto the Dolby Theater stage in an all-black look that teamed a fringed leather jacket with a black T-shirt and a knee-length black pleated skirt. The outfit came complete with knee-high black socks and his choice of chunky-soled black leather loafers.

Post Malone accepts his award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Post Malone’s sleek loafers. CREDIT: AP

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live tonight from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson returns to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone himself leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billie Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Livestream for Free.

Watch on FN

When it comes to footwear, Post Malone has successfully created four unique clogs through a partnership with Crocs that began in November 2018. After the first Dimitri design sold out in 10 minutes, the two entities went on to create the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire shoe that dropped in November 2018 as well as the May 2019 Rainforest iteration and the December 2019 Duet camo clog.

Shoes aren’t the rapper’s only successful initiative he’s taken to expand his brand, either. He recently created Shaboink, a brand offering stylish and handy cleaning products and protective masks. The venture debuted with a donation of 40,000 N95 masks; all net proceeds from the products’ sales as well go towards Direct Relief’s response funds and efforts. The musician also launched his hit Maison No. 9 wine label as well in the beginning of the summer.

Click through the gallery to see more of the best on-stage looks from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.