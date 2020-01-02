Post Malone Goes Bold in Hot Pink for Times Square New Year’s Eve Performance Alongside BTS

Post Malone and BTS showed off very different takes on performance style — and New Year’s dressing — as they performed in New York’s Times Square on Dec. 31.

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, wore a custom pink suit created by Cathy Hahn, who also serves as his wardrobe stylist. The bold look had a metallic finish, with embellishment throughout and “2020” written in crystals on the back of his jacket. Western boots and a B.B. Simons belt completed the look.

Post Malone performs for New Year’s Eve wearing hot pink. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Going into 2020, hot pink is a trending color, having appeared in the spring ’20 collections of brands like Dries Van Noten, Off-White and Versace. It has also been a recent choice for A-listers on the red carpet, among them Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett and Mandy Moore.

While Post went bold with his look, BTS opted for a never-fail colorway: black. The K-pop septet, which consists of members Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin, danced into the new year wearing black boots and skinny black pants.

BTS performs in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve. CREDIT: Ben Hider/Shutterstock

The boys showed some personality with their outerwear, with some members opting for understated, all-black black coats while others chose sparkling jackets.

BTS dances in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. CREDIT: Ben Hider/Shutterstock

BTS and Post appeared on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.” Sam Hunt and Alanis Morisette alongside the “Jagged Little Pill” cast also served as headliners for the event, which Seacrest hosted alongside Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara.

