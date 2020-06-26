Post Malone’s Gentleman-Like Makeover Includes a Suit & Tie With Tassel Loafers for His Wine Ad

Post Malone took his look to the next level by swapping relaxed clothing for a handsome suit.

In a promotion yesterday for his Maison No. 9 wine label, the “Sunflower” mastermind posted up next to a vintage car in a well-tailored three-piece suit complete with a bubblegum pink tie, white button-down and subtle pocket square.

To round out the sharp look, the rapper slipped on a set of dark dress socks underneath a pair of black leather loafers with a tasseled adornment.

Post Malone’s rosé is selling for $22 a bottle.

Wine isn’t the rapper’s only successful initiative he’s taken to expand his brand, either. He recently created Shaboink, a brand offering stylish and handy cleaning products and protective masks. The venture debuted with a donation of 40,000 N95 masks; all net proceeds from the products’ sales as well go towards Direct Relief’s response funds and efforts.

Post Malone has successfully created four unique clogs through a partnership with Crocs that began in November 2018. After the first Dimitri design sold out in 10 minutes, the two entities went on to create the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire shoe that dropped in November 2018 as well as the May 2019 Rainforest iteration and the December 2019 Duet camo clog.

Post Malone in his signature sold-out Crocs Dimitri clog, November 2018. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Post Malone x Crocs Duet collaboration. CREDIT: Crocs

As for the rapper himself, his dressier duds serve as a switch up from his typical outfit combination; oftentimes, the New York native can be found in relaxed silhouettes like oversize T-shirts and slouchy trousers matched to a sneaker or sandal of choice. For his on-stage persona and award show appearances, the singer-songwriter opts for bold colors and funky prints to stand out from the pack.