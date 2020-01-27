Political Statement Dressing Is Trending on the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

With the 2020 Grammy Awards falling on the same year as the upcoming U.S. presidential election, it’s no surprise that political dressing took over the red carpet at the award show. The Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight saw attendees including Megan Pormer and Joy Villa voicing their political standings through their style.

Pormer chose a look that reads “No War Iran” written in black and silver sequins sewn onto her red gown featuring a high leg slit. The dress incorporated cape sleeves with both the flags of the United States and of Iran stitched together as one.

Megan Pormer on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Megan Pormer on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Megan Pormer’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Iranian actress and influencer, known for her roles in “Beneath a Sea of Lights” and “Renegade Alliance: The Clean Up,” matched her bold look with a pair of more subdued neutral-toned Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps with a chunky platform. The Fetish Peep heel from the brand retails for $945 and is available now at Neiman Marcus.

Related Billie Eilish Gives Into Logomania in Head-to-Toe Gucci at 2020 Grammy Awards Camila Cabello Wears a Gothic Versace Gown & $2M Necklace at the 2020 Grammys Lil Nas X Wears a Neon Versace Look & More Men in Pink at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Christian Louboutin Fetish Peep-toe pumps. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Contrasting Pormer’s ensemble, Joy Villa arrived once again in a look with a clear message.

After attending the 2019 Grammy Awards in a pro-Trump gown, the singer-songwriter stepped onto the red carpet in a hard-to-miss look that included a starry white coat, a sequin clutch with the Republican party’s elephant symbol, and a red latex halter gown covered in phrases from “Trump 2020” to “Impeached & Re-Elected.”

Joy Villa on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joy Villa on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joy Villa on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Joy Villa’s American flag heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Under the long hem of her statement gown, she chose to match the political look with a “Betsy Ross” American flag-patterned patent pump with a red heel.

The brand behind the ensemble is Desi Designs Couture, the same designer that created her look last year. Her gown at the 2019 Grammys was designed to mimic President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Joy Villa makes a statement with her pro-Trump 2019 Grammys look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A look at Villa’s gown from behind. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2020 Grammys in Glittery Retro-Inspired Outfit

Tove Lo’s Retro Peekaboo Bra Matches Her Heels on Grammys Red Carpet + More Stars

How to Watch Grammy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.