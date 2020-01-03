Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Cool Off in St. Barth’s Wearing Beach-Ready Outfits and Thong Flip Flops

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews went on a couple’s outing while vacationing with family in St. Barth’s.

Matthews, 44, and Middleton, 36, stopped to cool off with a bite of ice cream yesterday on the Caribbean island, both wearing tropical-chic ensembles.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton stop for ice cream in St. Barth’s, Jan. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Pippa styled an off-the-shoulder white and blue eyelet floral top with a matching skirt from Italian brand Temptation Positano over her red Biondi bikini while James topped his patterned pink swim trunks off with a blue lightweight button-down shirt.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton out and about in St. Barths, Jan. 2. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at James Matthews’ flip flops. CREDIT: Splash News

He kept up his beach-ready look with a pair of dual-tone red and black thong flip flops.

Pippa’s younger brother James Middleton was spotted on Dec. 31 enjoying a different side of the island while on a run with his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother went shirtless in navy board shorts with blue and neon green running sneakers while Thevenet chose a gray T-shirt and white and blue patterned shorts; the French financial expert finished off her ensemble with cream-colored running shoes.

James Middleton and fianceé Alizee Thevenet go for a jog in St. Barth’s, Dec. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

