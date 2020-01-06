Priyanka Chopra + More Stars Take on Spring’s Biggest Color Trend at the Golden Globes

Hot pink emerged as a hot choice among celebrity attendees at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards tonight in Los Angeles — and Priyanka Chopra was among the stars to take on the bold hue.

Priyanka Chopra CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra hit the carpet in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown. She teamed the fluorescent dress, which hid her heels, with Bvlgari diamonds. Matching the diamonds were crystal embellishments on her sandals by Christian Loboutin.

Tiffany Haddish also embraced flamingo pink. The “Girls Trip” star wore a Galia Lahav gown in the eye-catching color.. For shoes, she went with soaring silver platform sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Tiffany Haddish in a Galia Lahav gown and Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Joanne Tucker arrived alongside husband Adam Driver in a long-sleeved, bright pink satin gown. Black pumps with crystal buckles completed her look.

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Isla Fisher opted for a fuchsia Monique Lhullier gown, teamed with hot pink lipstick. The “Scooby-Doo” alum’s husband, actor Sacha Baron Cohen, wore an arguably even more attention-grabbing shade than his wife, choosing an electric blue suit with matching shirt and tie.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

At the spring ’20 shows this September, hot pink appeared both on plenty of attendees and in the runway shows themselves. Labels including Versace, Dries Van Noten and Off-White embraced the look-at-me hue, the latest color to take off after several seasons of trending neons.

This isn’t the first awards show to see an influx of hot pink. The color palette appeared on several attendees at the 2019 Oscars and Emmys, among them Angela Bassett and Mandy Moore.

