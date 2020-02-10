From Bubblegum to Blush, Shades of Pink Were Trending on the Oscars Red Carpet

The 2020 Oscars red carpet is well underway and so far, one of the biggest trends of the night is pink, in all its glorious shades.

Brie Larson stepped out in a pale pink cape dress covered in sparkling glitter. The “Captain Marvel” actress styled it with strappy pink satin embellished sandals.

Brie Larson wearing a shimmery pink gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Frozen” star Idina Menzel showed off a fuchsia strapless gown featuring a waist sash detail courtesy of J. Mendel and accessorized with a sparkly diamond necklace.

Idina Menzel wearing a hot pink strapless J. Mendel gown at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot modeled a Givenchy gown featuring a black sheer lace turtleneck top and a flouncy light pink tulle skirt.

Gal Gadot CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Regina King looked elegant in a peachy pink embellished dress with a dramatic train and a pair of matching platform sandals.

Regina King wearing a custom Atelier Versace gown and matching platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Molly Sims also wore a blush pink gown featuring long sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline with matching pointy-toe pumps.

Molly Sims wearing a plunging pink gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Laura Dern, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Marriage Story,” wore a pale pink Armani gown featuring a sultry black bodice with fringe.

Laura Dern wearing a pale pink and black Armani gown on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” actress, Julia Butters, 10, hit the carpet in a bubblegum pink dress with poofy tiered sleeves designed by Christian Siriano and PVC flats by Christian Louboutin.

Julia Butters wearing an adorable pink frilly Christian Siriano dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe wore a black Valentino gown with a tulle see-through pale pink top featuring a bow detail at the neck.

Caitriona Balfe wearing a glamorous Valentino look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

