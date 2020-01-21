Pharrell Williams and Wife Helen Lasichanh Do His-and-Hers Dressing at Chanel’s Couture Show

It may be awards season, but some stylish stars ditched the entertainment scene for the haute couture shows in Paris. Celebrities came out in full force to Chanel’s garden-inspired spring ’20 couture show, held today in the City of Lights.

Chanel collaborator Pharrell Williams held court on the front row alongside wife Helen Lasichanh. Williams wore a sporty look in a pink blazer, cropped khaki pants and Adidas skate sneakers. A “Human Made” hat completed the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Lasichanh wore shades of black-and-white. She wore a houndstooth coat over a gray knee-length dress. The look was finished off by pointed-toe, bow-adorned heels with a cap toe.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams at Chanel’s couture show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Caroline de Maigret went for a black-and-white ensemble as well. The model sported a white and black top, black trousers and pointed, bow-adorned footwear.

Caroline de Maigret at Chanel’s couture show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ellie Bamber wore a long patterned coat with buttons going up the middle. Pointed-toe white boots with a high heel capped off the actress’ outfit.

Ellie Bamber on the front row at Chanel’s couture show. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

Chanel’s show also featured star power on the runway in the form of Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid.

Gerber trotted down the runway in a frilly white tea-length dress with sheer black accents at the sleeves. The supermodel wore almond-toe black block heels on her feet.

Kaia Gerber on the runway at Chanel’s spring ’20 couture show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hadid sported a black dress with white trim and a thigh-high slit; almond-toe loafers accented the look.

Gigi Hadid on the runway at Chanel’s spring ’20 couture show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of the stars on the front row at Chanel spring ’20 couture.

Want more?

Doutzen Kroes Goes Monochrome in This Major Boot Trend at Dior’s Spring ’20 Show

Bella Hadid Has a High-Low Fashion Moment on the Dior Homme Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s All-Black Paris Fashion Week Look Is All About Her Leg Tattoo & Spiky Heels