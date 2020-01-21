Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pharrell Williams and Wife Helen Lasichanh Do His-and-Hers Dressing at Chanel’s Couture Show

By Ella Chochrek
It may be awards season, but some stylish stars ditched the entertainment scene for the haute couture shows in Paris. Celebrities came out in full force to Chanel’s garden-inspired spring ’20 couture show, held today in the City of Lights.

Chanel collaborator Pharrell Williams held court on the front row alongside wife Helen Lasichanh. Williams wore a sporty look in a pink blazer, cropped khaki pants and Adidas skate sneakers. A “Human Made” hat completed the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Lasichanh wore shades of black-and-white. She wore a houndstooth coat over a gray knee-length dress. The look was finished off by pointed-toe, bow-adorned heels with a cap toe.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams at Chanel’s couture show.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Caroline de Maigret went for a black-and-white ensemble as well. The model sported a white and black top, black trousers and pointed, bow-adorned footwear.

Caroline de Maigret in the front rowChanel show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model Marjan Jonkman *10491841k
Caroline de Maigret at Chanel’s couture show.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ellie Bamber wore a long patterned coat with buttons going up the middle. Pointed-toe white boots with a high heel capped off the actress’ outfit.

Actress Ellie Bamber poses before Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection, Tuesday Jan.21, 2020 in ParisFashion Haute Couture S/S 2020 Chanel Photocall, Paris, France - 21 Jan 2020
Ellie Bamber on the front row at Chanel’s couture show.
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

Chanel’s show also featured star power on the runway in the form of Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid.

Gerber trotted down the runway in a frilly white tea-length dress with sheer black accents at the sleeves. The supermodel wore almond-toe black block heels on her feet.

chanel, spring 2020, couture, paris haute couture week, kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber on the runway at Chanel’s spring ’20 couture show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hadid sported a black dress with white trim and a  thigh-high slit; almond-toe loafers accented the look.

Gigi Hadid , chanel, spring 2020, couture, paris haute couture week
Gigi Hadid on the runway at Chanel’s spring ’20 couture show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

