Paris Jackson’s Tie-Dye Sweats, Crop Top & Golden Goose Sneakers Are Trendy-Casual for Summer

Paris Jackson pulled a trick on the paparazzi yesterday — and she documented the whole thing via her Instagram Stories.

The 22-year-old musician put her hands inside her sweatpants as she hobbled around in the street. At the end of her video, The Soundflowers performer could be seen rolling down the waistband of her sweats to reveal a flash of her abs.

The “Habit” actress wore a cropped reddish brown T-shirt reading “1975,” which she teamed with tie-dye sweats that had a daisy detailing at the hip. Jackson wore her hair pulled into a bun and accessorized with layered bracelets as well as small earrings and a necklace.

For footwear, Jackson went with kicks from one of her go-to labels, Golden Goose. The brand — a favorite of celebrities such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift — is known for its pre-distressed sneakers, which come with scuff marks for a well-worn look. It was unclear exactly what silhouette Jackson was clad in, but the “Gringo” star has appeared in ad campaigns for the label and frequently sports its wares. On Mytheresa.com, Golden Goose sneakers offering a similar look to Jackson’s are available for just under $500.

Golden Goose isn’t the only brand for which Jackson has modeled. She has also appeared in ads for fashion labels Calvin Klein, AGL, Penshoppe and Re/Done x G.H. Bass & Co. In addition, she has appeared front row at multiple fashion shows — for labels such as Moschino, Christian Dior and Stella McCartney — as well as walked the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier.

When it comes to her personal style, Jackson can often be found in hippie-inspired wares, choosing tie-dye, flared jeans and beaded jewelry. While off-duty, the “It” girl frequently steps out in affordable footwear from the likes of Converse, Birkenstock and Ugg. For the red carpet, she unsurprisingly goes glam in designer wares, having previously selected heels from Elisabetta Franchi, Balmain and Sophia Webster.

