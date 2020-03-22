Paris Jackson Embraces the Stay-at-Home Look in Tie-Dye Leggings & Cozy Tasseled Boots

As the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shutters businesses and forces Americans to stay home, dressed-down outfits are bound to reign supreme — and Paris Jackson is embracing the casual look.

The 21-year-old daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday wearing an oversize, slightly pilly striped sweater. She mixed patterns, teaming the sweater with bold blue tie-dye leggings.

Paris Jackson in Los Angeles, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Jackson selected a pair of brown boots that appeared to be fabricated from sheepskin. The cozy-looking boots featured a flat sole, with tassel accents and a furry lining.

A closer look at Paris Jackson’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The star completed her parred-down look with layered necklaces, including a crystal pendant, and wore her hair in loose waves.

While out and about, Jackson tends to embrace a more laidback, boho fashion aesthetic. For the red carpet, fashion shows and other events, she glams up, choosing designer footwear from the likes of Gucci, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

With major events canceled and employees working remotely, high heels aren’t likely to make many appearances for the time being — with walking shoes and slippers taking hold instead. If you’re into Jackson’s cozy shoe look, consider shopping one of the similar-looking pairs below, all priced below $200.

To Buy: Minnetonka Everett Suede Fur Boot, $60 to $92.

To Buy: Moon Boot Pulse Low Shearling, $128 (was $254).

To Buy: Koolaburra Trishka Short Shearling Boot, $160 to $180.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

