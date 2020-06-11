Paris Jackson Boldly Matches a Cherry-Red Crop Top to Fiery Mom Jeans

Paris Jackson celebrated a friend’s birthday this week wearing the boldest color combination in the book: head to toe red.

As shared by birthday girl Caroline D’Amore and reposted by a fan account, the model held up a cake as friends and family serenaded D’Amore on her special day. For the celebrations, Jackson chose to match a red crop top with high-waisted red jeans in a standout look. Though her footwear can’t be seen in the clip, the 22-year-old tends to favor a mix of sneakers and relaxed boots with her everyday ensembles.

Not to be outdone, the daughter of Michael Jackson also posted her own birthday message for her friend along with a series of photos of the two of them together. In the caption, she thanked D’Amore for all of the “moments of laughing together, working together, goofing off together, crying together, and sitting in peace together.”

The “Star” actress’ style can be qualified as boho-chic, including fringed elements, looser silhouettes and more care-free appeal. Her collection of duds includes pieces from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Dior, Longchamp, Alice & Olivia and more. As for modeling, you can find Jackson in campaigns for Penshoppe alongside Kendall Jenner as well as Calvin Klein and Re/Done.

