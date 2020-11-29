Paris Jackson Styles Trendy Dr. Martens Boots With Flannel Around Her Waist and Distressed Denim 

Paris Jackson stepped out with friends on Saturday wearing a celebrity-favorite boot trend.

For the Nov. 28 outing, the daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson sported an olive green cropped sweater that featured a patchwork design. She paired the top with distressed light wash denim and added a flannel around her waist, giving the look an edgy twist.

For footwear, she opted for a pair of burgundy Dr. Martens combat boots. The shoes feature a leather upper, lace-up closure and a low rubber heel. Jackson wore the boots loosely, opting to not strap up the first few eyelets of the shoes.

The style of shoe has been extremely popular this season and has been seen on a number of stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Heidi Klum, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and others. Combat boots pair well with an array of apparel options such as denim, leather pants and even dresses.

Paris Jackson seen hanging out with friends on Nov. 28. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA A closer view of Paris Jackson’s boots. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA This month, Jackson — who is known for her boho-chic style — opted for a more elevated look when she shared an Instagram photo of herself in joggers and white booties.

The “Let Down” songstress took to Instagram on Nov. 24 to test out the new Alice + Olivia holiday collection. Modeling a $225 mesh turtleneck bodysuit, Jackson opted for the brand’s comfy-chic Miami side-slit joggers, a $195 design with a meaningful cause. For every purchase of the joggers, 10% of the proceeds will go toward Black Women Lead, a nonprofit organization formed after the killing of Breonna Taylor. The Los Angeles-based organization works to amplify Black women’s voices and to give back to the community with support and advocacy.

To complete the meaningful look, the model wore a set of sleek white booties with a sharply pointed toe and a lifted stiletto heel. White booties provide an effortlessly chic touch to any ensemble with a brightening effect when compared to darker colorways. Alice + Olivia offers a similar silhouette to Jackson’s style with a discount price tag from $450 down to $198 on its website.

Shop similar Dr. Martens boots as Paris Jackson with these picks below.

