Paris Jackson Joins Black Lives Matter Protest in Hippie-Chic Look With Birkenstock Toe-Loop Sandals

Paris Jackson wore a hippie-chic look yesterday as she joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The daughter of Michael Jackson sported a baggy striped sweater with cut-out detailing on the sleeves, which she paired with printed red harem pants.

Paris Jackson joins Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles wearing Birkenstocks, May 30. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Paris Jackson’s Birkenstocks. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Jackson selected Birkenstock Mayari sandals. The choice adhered to the big-toe shoe trend that has been popular among stars such as Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid and Gabrielle Union since last summer. The sandals boast a contoured suede footbed with a cork midsole and a faux leather upper. On the DSW website, the shoes are available for purchase with a $100 price tag.

Birkenstock Mayari sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Birkenstock has long been a favorite among celebrities, with fans including Jessica Alba, Britney Spears and Millie Bobby Brown. The label, which won FN’s coveted Brand of the Year award in both 2013 and 2017, is best-known for its comfy sandals.

Jackson was one of many stars to join in nationwide protests yesterday in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who was killed on Monday by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. After arresting Floyd, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes. A video tape of the incident has sparked nationwide mourning and reignited the ongoing conversation regarding racial inequality in the United States. Yesterday, protests occurred from coast to coast, as individuals in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York banded together against racial injustice. A growing list of brands and retailers — such as Nike, Reebok and Nordstrom — have also condemned racism in the wake of growing national unrest.

