Paris Hilton Reveals More About Upcoming “This Is Paris” YouTube Documentary

Hilton out in Los Angeles on July 6 with her dog.

We’ve seen a lot of Paris Hilton over the past 20 years. But her new documentary from YouTube promises to reveal a lot more.

This week, Hilton announced the trailer to September 14th documentary, showing a glimpse of how the star has developed her reality TV persona — and catapulted herself to global notoriety.

“I just created this brand and this persona, this character. And I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” Hilton says in the trailer for the documentary, which is an official selection for the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival and was produced by YouTube Originals.

Hilton has also revealed more snippets of the documentary on her Instagram page over the past week. In the latest post, clips of her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild show the family talking about the star’s childhood fascination with animals.

In never-before-seen home videos, Hilton is seen holding a chimpanzee as Kathy and Nicky talk about all of the pets that Paris owned as a child.

Watch on FN

“She would save up her money to buy monkeys, snakes, ferrets, everything,” says mother Kathy Hilton in the film. “Once she let the snake out of the cage. At the Waldorf.” Meanwhile, sister Nicky reveals that Paris had a pet goat, which she hid at her grandfather’s house near the tennis courts.

“She has this persona that she’s this sexy, you know, bombshell. But she really is, like, a boy at heart,” says Hilton Rothschild, who appears throughout the documentary as her sister’s closest confidante in the film, asking her questions about her childhood and developing her reality TV persona.

In June, the sisters reunited in the Hamptons for the summer. “Besties for life,” wrote Paris in her Instagram caption that captured the reunion.

In December, the Hilton sisters attended the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards to present Amina Muaddi with the Designer of the Year awards, where Paris talked to FN on the red carpet about making shoes for dogs.