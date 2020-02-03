Paris Hilton Sparkles From Head to Toe at Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl Party 2020

Ahead of today’s big game, Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl LIV party saw a slew of famous faces flock to the SLS South Beach in Miami last night.

Paris Hilton, who served as DJ, showed off a bejeweled minidress with long sleeves, embellished shoulders and a plunging neckline. The socialite also wore sparkly silver pumps, fingerless gloves and white-rimmed shades.

Paris Hilton shows off sparkly pumps at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ciara donned a Seattle Seahawks jersey dress featuring husband Russell Wilson’s last name and number. The pregnant songstress styled it with matching leg warmers, white bike shorts and white Nike AF1 sneakers.

Ciara wearing a Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson jersey dress in support of her husband. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Fabolous and French Montana were spotted laughing it up on the red carpet. While Fabolous sported flame print Vans slip-ons, French rocked a colorful pair of Versace Barocco print sneakers.

Fabolous and French Montana. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also on the scene were hip-hop moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled, who both dressed in tracksuits for the occasion. Diddy completed his white look with crisp white low-top sneakers and Khaled wore blue Jordans.

Sean Combs and DJ Khaled strike a pose. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more photos from the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Ciara Honors Kobe Bryant With Her NFL Honors Outfit in Sparkling Silver Minidress & Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals

Cardi B Channels Miami Style in Yellow Bodysuit & Matching Boots at Vewtopia Music Festival

Kate Middleton Recycles 8-Year-Old Alexander McQueen Gown With Glistening Heels at the BAFTAs