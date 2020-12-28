Paris Hilton Elevates Disco-Inspired NYE Minidress With Sparkling Heeled Booties

After sharing a series of glamorous Christmas looks, Paris Hilton styled a modern take of her 21st birthday outfit in time for New Year’s Eve.

“The Simple Life” alumna wore a ’60s-inspired sleeveless silver dress with metallic tile detailing throughout in a body-conscious and fitted silhouette. This Silver Lamé Mini Dress from Area offers a similarly festive aesthetic. It currently is on sale for 50% off and retails for $376 on net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a closer look at Hilton’s Maison Margiela Ankle Boots.

For footwear, the “This is Paris” star teamed the party-ready ensemble with a pair of glistening short ankle boots with a towering skinny heel. The entrepreneur’s shoes appear to be the Maison Margiela Metallic Ankle Boots. These reflective boots feature a silver glitter laminated upper construction with a rounded toe, leather lining and sole, and a zipper back detail, completed with a sculpted 3.9-inch stiletto heel. These shoes currently are on sale for 50% off and retail for $337 on yoox.com.

As an early 2000s style icon, Paris Hilton’s signature aesthetic is as timely as ever with early aughts trends making a powerful resurgence into fashion.

This sighting comes on the heels of the heiress’s several end of the year sequin-embellished ensembles, which she mainly paired with her beloved Phillipp Plein $ 1,890 Decollete Crystal Pumps in a red colorway. These embellished shoes feature studded crystal embellishment throughout with a pointed toe and a 4.5-inch stiletto heel with gem-encrusted detailing. The silver colorway is available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Some of the media personality’s other go-to shoes include her suede lace-up boots from Barneys New York and pumps from various luxury labels, such as Christian Louboutin, Sergio Rossi, and Saint Laurent.

Add metallic boots to your wardrobe with these similar styles below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Codie Boots, $104 (from $170).

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Boots, $76.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Retie 6 Boots, $100.

