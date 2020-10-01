Paris Hilton Gives Barbie a Savage x Fenty Makeover in a Pink Fishnet Look & Glass Slippers

Paris Hilton popped on the set of the upcoming Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, dropping tonight at midnight.

The media personality donned a Barbie pink number on the set of Rihanna’s fashion show, layering a lacy cutout bodysuit over unique fishnet tights; the look came adorned with matching gloves and bold diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Paris Hilton on the set of the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol.2. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

As for footwear, Hilton made sure to include one of her favorite designers for her time in the spotlight. The “Simple Life” alumna tucked her stockings into Amina Muaddi’s signature Begum glass slippers, a pair coveted by celebrities far and wide; Hilton herself even presented Muaddi with the Footwear News Achievement Award for Designer of the Year in 2019 alongside her sister Nicky Hilton.

The Begum heels come with fully PVC uppers and a see-through slingback shoe; the style also boasts a pointed toe with a glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. Though they are long since sold-out, the Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, retailed for $960 at Matches.com. For fans of the style, you can find a similar design sans brooch from Muaddi retailing for $745 at Net-a-Porter.

Watch on FN

Paris Hilton on the set of the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol.2. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

A close-up of Paris Hilton’s Amina Muaddi heels. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

Amina Muaddi Begum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Before the show started, Hilton arrived on the red carpet in a darker ensemble; the all-black outfit came complete with a high-neck, sheer number with a coordinating skirt overlay and dramatic train. The hotel heiress’ shoes of choice for the outfit were a black round toe pump worn over a unique fishnet knee-high sock design.

Paris Hilton arrives at the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol.2.

A closer view of Paris Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 2, at midnight. Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel lead the pack of artists performing throughout the show and will be additionally joined by Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai. Thus far, the major names appearing in the show include models like Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk along with a few stars such as Lizzo, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Erika Jayne and Normani.

As for Hilton herself, the influencer’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

Click through the gallery to see more of Paris Hilton’s impressive style evolution over the years.