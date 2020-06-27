Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride in a Rainbow Sequin Dress & Neon Pumps

Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride the best way she knows how — by going all out.

The socialite joined forces with BMW to show off her support for the LGBTQ+ community as she posed next to a decked-out rainbow convertible for a series of three posts on Instagram last night.

Hilton’s dress employed the same colorful shades as her ride, featuring a glittering striped finish in a three-quarter sleeve silhouette. The Inka sequin mock neck dress comes from Alice & Olivia and is currently on sale for $159 on the brand’s website, a major discount from its original price of $795.

Hilton then brought the ensemble to the next level with neon pumps. The orange pair also bears resemblance to a design from Stacey Bendet’s brand with their pointed-toe finish and towering stiletto heel. The similar Creda Lizard pumps are available for 75% off from the Alice & Olivia warehouse sale, dropping from $350 to a sale price of just $88.

Hilton explained on Instagram that in honor of Pride month, BMW is supporting The Trevor Project, a national toll-free suicide hotline providing counseling for LGBTQ youth with service 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

The media personality’s latest look mirrors her everyday style. Often, she can be found in bright numbers and colorful combinations, favoring the bold — her go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur also extended her reach by opening over 40 retail stores and running her own DJ business, as well as a slew of namesake fragrances.

For more orange pumps like Paris Hilton’s pick, check out these bold styles.

