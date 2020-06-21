Paris Hilton Effortlessly Mixes Prints in Her Flirty Pink Dress & Leopard-Print Ballet Flats

Paris Hilton opted for a flirty look yesterday as she stepped out to get frozen yogurt alongside boyfriend Carter Reum.

The 39-year-old media personality was dressed chicly in an off-the-shoulder pink midi dress with a sash at the waist and ruffles at the hem. Hilton accessorized her ensemble with oversize white sunglasses and small silver earrings.

Paris Hilton wears a flirty pink dress with leopard-print ballet flats as she steps out to frozen yogurt with her boyfriend in Sag Harbor, N.Y. on June 20. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, the “Simple Life” alum wore leopard-print ballet flats with a bow at the footbed and a shiny black cap toe. The shoes featured subtle pale pink accents at the toe and heel tab and had a low-cut topline, a detail that can help create the illusion of longer legs.

A close-up look at Paris Hilton’s leopard-print ballet flats. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Reum, an author and the founder of VEEV Spirits, opted for a casual warm weather look. The 39-year-old sported a blue and black checkered sweatshirt over a navy shirt and black shorts. For footwear, he selected casual white low-top sneakers. Reum completed his ensemble with a blue face mask.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum grab frozen yogurt during a night out in Sag Harbor, N.Y., June 20. CREDIT: MEGA The leopard-print flats appear to be a new favorite of Hilton’s, as she selected the same pair last weekend on Instagram as she posed in the grass in the Hamptons alongside sister Nicky. Hilton teamed the flats with an Alice + Olivia floral maxi dress, which featured a neck tie, ruffles, an elasticated waist and a side slit. The dress is currently sold out.

One of the biggest influencers of the ’00s, Hilton is known for her feminine style, often choosing flirty dresses paired with heels. For past appearances in recent months, she has selected soaring stilettos from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sergio Rossi. The entrepreneur has over 40 retail stores and a booming DJ business, as well as dozens of namesake fragrances. What’s more, Hilton has a huge social media following, with over 12 million followers on Instagram alone.

To get a similar shoe look to Hilton’s without breaking the bank, shop the styles we’ve rounded up below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Women’s Gracelin Wind Dress Flat Ballet, $40 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Aerosoles Women’s Outrun Ballet Flat, $51.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ara Belinda Ballet Flat, $175.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.