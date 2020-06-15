Sisters Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Reunite and Twin in Matching Summer Floral Dresses

It was family time in the Hamptons over the weekend for the Hiltons. Sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton reunited after quarantining in separate locations over the past few months.

The duo documented their time together on Instagram on Sunday with photos in matching floral outfits. Paris and Nicky were summer-ready in airy looks detailed in soft cream and blue colorways. “Besties for life,” Paris commented on her post.

Paris opted for a tiered Alice + Olivia fil coupé, maxi dress that featured a neck-tie, ruffles, a side slit and elasticated waist. She completed the look with white over-sized sunglasses and leopard ballet flats that were hidden under her dress. The Alice + Olivia style is currently sold.

As for sister Nicky, she also wore a tiered floral dress that hit just above the ankles, showing off her matching floral kicks. The entrepreneur traded in her usual go-to ballet flats for a pair of Superga x LoveShackFancy collaboration sneakers.

The shoes in the collection were inspired by LoveShackFancy’s spring collection and is designed with floral prints, printed cotton, custom laces, and gold-tone eyelet details. Nicky was wearing the Rose Heart Mix style that came in a purple and pink colorway with blue-toned flowers. The sneakers retail for $119.

FN caught up with Nicky (who has her own shoe line with French Sole) in April as she continued to quarantine at home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. While the designer and fashion influencer said she was grateful for being able to leave New York City and isolate with her family, the new normal has also challenging.

“It’s weird and it’s different. [But], most people can agree that the silver lining is that ones who are lucky enough can spend time with their family. I feel so connected to my friends and family more than ever,” she said.

When it comes to Nicky’s work-from-home wardrobe, she said the French Sole ballet flats make the perfect house shoes and it’s an excellent alternative to a sneaker. Typically, her everyday outfit consists of skinny jeans, but while she’s staying home she’s keeping it comfortable.

“Do not be fooled. I’ve been living in hoodies and sweatpants and really comfy stuff. I’m really keeping it natural,” she said. Sister Paris commented saying Nicky is the Juicy Couture queen.

Now that stay-at-home orders have been lifted in most states, however, it looks like Nicky is out of sweatpants.

