Paris Hilton Looks Festival-Ready in Lace Bra Top, Flowing Maxi Skirt and Soaring Wedge Heels

Coachella may have been canceled this year, but Paris Hilton nonetheless brought festival-ready style to the streets of Malibu, Calif. yesterday.

The entrepreneur stepped out wearing a lacy bra top teaming with a flowing patterned maxi skirt. For footwear, she selected soaring wedge heels with raffia detailing on the outsole. The shoes appeared to add about 5 to 6 inches of height to Hilton’s 5-foot-8 frame.

Paris Hilton out and about in Malibu, Calif., July 7. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Paris Hilton’s wedges. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The “Simple Life” alum accessorized with a black crystal-embellished cap from Ruslan Baginskiy, available to shop on Farfetch.com for $350, as well as a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag and oversize sunglasses. She wore her hair in two pigtails and was accompanied by a furry friend, a little pink pup.

Paris Hilton out and about in Malibu, Calif., July 7. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

One of the biggest influencers of the ’00s, Hilton is known for her feminine style, often choosing flirty dresses paired with heels. For past appearances in recent months, she has selected soaring stilettos from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sergio Rossi. Back in 2016, Hilton offered a glimpse into her shoe wardrobe, a massive space filled with color-coordinated rows of pumps, sandals and boots. She is also a fan of footwear from younger sister Nicky’s collaboration with French Sole.

Hilton has parlayed her fame into over 40 retail stores and a booming DJ business, as well as dozens of namesake fragrances. What’s more, she continues to have a huge social media following, with over 12 million followers on Instagram alone. Amid the current health crisis, Hilton is offering face masks on her website amid a selection of apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops. Masks, available in children’s and adults’ sizes, are printed with phrases such as “Loves It” and “That’s Hot.” Coverings are made of 100% cotton and sell for $14 a piece; for each one purchased, Hilton will donate one in partnership with Getmeppe.org.

