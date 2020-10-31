Paris Hilton Styles Her Favorite Suede Lace-Up Boots Two Ways in Printed Dress & ‘Simple Life’ Merch

Paris Hilton continues to revive 2000s style, and refreshed her recent ensembles with the heeled hiker boot trend.

Yesterday, the entrepreneur wore a hot-pink hoodie with a “Simple Life” graphic on the front for a nighttime scooter ride in New York City. While the sweatshirt is not (at least yet) on the website, this nostalgic loungewear piece appears to be part of the heiress’s merch collection.

She paired the neon top with a pair of black leggings and the “Make America Hot Again!” hat from her namesake line in the black, pink and white colorway. The accessory retails for $30 and is available for pre-order on Parishiltonmerch.com.

Paris Hilton on Oct. 30 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA To finish off the look, the former reality television star opted for her go-to Barneys New York suede lace-up boots in the black colorway. These shoes are from the now-defunct retailer’s Co-Op collection, which has been discontinued since the company shut down its official website in December 2019.

The “This Is Paris” star has frequently honored an aesthetic from the aughts — the aesthetic she helped popularize.

The day before, she was spotted wearing the same lace-up shoes with a more elevated ensemble. She chose a printed purple dress with long sleeves, a keyhole neckline, and a mini length. It appears strikingly similar to the now sold-out $1,749 Emilio Pucci Purple Print Silk Dress.

Hilton accessorized this nighttime outfit with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent Bowling handbag in a black colorway and Thierry Lasry Wavvvy sunglasses.

Paris Hilton on Oct. 29 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

