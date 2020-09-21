From Jennifer Aniston’s Robe to Rachel Brosnahan’s Silk Set, Pajamas Were Trending at the 2020 Emmy Awards

While some celebrities dressed up in gowns and sky-high stilettos for the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, many others took advantage of the virtual format and dressed in more comfortable clothing as they watched the show from their couch.
Jennifer Aniston, for instance, changed out of her black slip dress and sandals after appearing onstage with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center when she returned home. Instead, she wore a patterned pink silk robe when Kimmel checked in on her later in the show where she appeared with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Aniston was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show.”
Nominee Rachel Brosnahan also opted for pajamas for her appearance. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy, and she dressed in a custom-made silk PJ set. The poppy-print look came from Christy Rilling and to complete her ensemble, Brosnahan wore Roger Vivier’s Broche Vivier Strass mules.
In addition, she teamed up with Red carpet Advocacy to donate her look to the RAD Auction where 100% of sales will be donated to the When We All Vote non-profit.
View this post on Instagram
Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous “dancing poppy” print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you’re not already registered, please register to vote tonight!
“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley chose a printed silk pajamas set, too. She wore a Zebra pattern by Olivia von Halle with Sophia Webster heels. This look is also being donated to RAD’s auction to benefit When We All Vote.
View this post on Instagram
Emmys at home with Best Supporting Actress Nominee @whododatlikedat. Samira serving luxe leisure vibes in silk pajamas by @oliviavonhalle jewels from @chopard and heels by @sophiawebster With glam @mjr_makeup and style by @samsaboura for @samspector We’re so excited to partner with @radvocacy @chic_relief and @michelleobama’s @whenweallvote—where you’ll be able to bid on Samira’s Emmy look later this week—with 💯 proceeds going to an amazing cause! More details to follow #vote #whenweallvote #samirawiley #handmaidstale #style #stylist #emmys
Another “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” nominee Alex Borstein really took advantage of the Emmy Awards’ virtual structure as she could be seen laying in bed after losing her Supporting Actress category to Annie Murphy. She was wearing a silk lace robe dress and peep-toed heels and drinking a cocktail. (So did she really lose after all?)
ICYMI @AlexBorstein is winning #EmmysAtHome so far… pic.twitter.com/dnaG6h1cwZ
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
Actor Titus Burgess’ pajama look was anything but casual. He elevated his Lee Rickie Collection ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers.
Keep scrolling to see other stars who chose comfortable, yet chic looks for the 2020 Emmys. And read about who topped FN’s Best-Dressed List here.
View this post on Instagram
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Something cool happened this week! So grateful that @iamsandraohinsta & @elizabethsaltzman reached out to our team at @korelimited to collab on this custom hanbok-inspired bomber jacket for the #Emmys2020 last night!! She wanted a jacket to showcase the korean phrase “black lives are precious”, as BLM’s literal translation to korean is impossible. It’s so amazing to see something I drew (those flowers are my drawing!!) & designed, quickly produced, and now modeled/owned by her! (More detailed available in the @britishvogue article) & in @enews . . This Custom jacket is also now available at Korelimited.com // proceeds will be donated to @iamsandraohinsta’s chosen charities. . . . #sandraoh #killingeve #christinayang #virtualemmys #Blacklivesareprecious #hanbok #koreanstreetwear #korelimited #custombomberjacket #custommask