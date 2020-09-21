From Jennifer Aniston’s Robe to Rachel Brosnahan’s Silk Set, Pajamas Were Trending at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox make and appearance at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

While some celebrities dressed up in gowns and sky-high stilettos for the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, many others took advantage of the virtual format and dressed in more comfortable clothing as they watched the show from their couch.

Jennifer Aniston, for instance, changed out of her black slip dress and sandals after appearing onstage with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center when she returned home. Instead, she wore a patterned pink silk robe when Kimmel checked in on her later in the show where she appeared with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Aniston was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show.”

Nominee Rachel Brosnahan also opted for pajamas for her appearance. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy, and she dressed in a custom-made silk PJ set. The poppy-print look came from Christy Rilling and to complete her ensemble, Brosnahan wore Roger Vivier’s Broche Vivier Strass mules.

In addition, she teamed up with Red carpet Advocacy to donate her look to the RAD Auction where 100% of sales will be donated to the When We All Vote non-profit.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley chose a printed silk pajamas set, too. She wore a Zebra pattern by Olivia von Halle with Sophia Webster heels. This look is also being donated to RAD’s auction to benefit When We All Vote.

Another “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” nominee Alex Borstein really took advantage of the Emmy Awards’ virtual structure as she could be seen laying in bed after losing her Supporting Actress category to Annie Murphy. She was wearing a silk lace robe dress and peep-toed heels and drinking a cocktail. (So did she really lose after all?)

Actor Titus Burgess’ pajama look was anything but casual. He elevated his Lee Rickie Collection ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers.

Keep scrolling to see other stars who chose comfortable, yet chic looks for the 2020 Emmys. And read about who topped FN’s Best-Dressed List here.