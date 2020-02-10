Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

By Shannon Adducci
Margot Robbie
Brad Pitt
Margot Robbie
Zazie Beetz
Regina King
The 2020 awards season has had its sartorial ups and downs, from a few lackluster red carpets to some major statements at the Grammys a few weeks ago. But at the 2020 Academy Awards, stars stuck to the Old Hollywood codes of glamour.

The best dressed man of the night was undoubtedly Brad Pitt, whose classic tuxedos from Brioni (he’s a brand ambassador) have given the actor fashion cred all awards season. His velvet, shawl-collar tuxedo by the brand fit him in every way.

best dressed, 2020 oscars
Brad Pitt in Brioni.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a one-shouldered Tom Ford white sequin gown, Renée Zellweger looked like a statue herself. As did Cynthia Erivo, whose one-shouldered white gown had a fuller ballgown skirt. Both seemed ready to win.

2020 oscars, best dressed
Cynthia Erivo.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many of the gowns were form fitting in the bodice, like Zazie Beetz’s custom Thom Browne strapless gown, which had a sequin corset and mid-calf hemline, or Margot Robbie’s off the shoulder chiffon gown. Kaitlyn Dever’s gown featured column with sweetheart neckline, all done with miniature beading. Greta Gerwig wore the same neckline with a full-length gown in an olive hue (one of fall ’20’s newest color trends).

margot robbie, best dressed, 2020 oscars
Margot Robbie.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
oscars 2020, best dressed, red carpet, zazie beetz
Zazie Beetz in custom Thom Browne with a Bulgari necklace and earrings.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kaitlyn dever, oscars 2020, red carpet, best dressed
Kaitlyn Dever.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another unexpected color trend was black and baby pink, a combination seen on Laura Dern and Caitriona Balfe. Regina King also opted for a light pink hue on her one-shouldered gown.

laura dern, oscars, 2020, best dressed, red carpet
Laura Dern.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
caitriona balfe, best dressed, oscars 2020
Caitriona Balfe.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were also plenty of diamonds on the red carpet, with Old Hollywood style necklaces staging a comeback on stars like Zazie Beetz, Mindy Kaling and Greta Gerwig.

best dressed, red carpet, oscars 2020
Mindy Kaling
CREDIT: Shutterstock
oscars 2020, best dressed
Greta Gerwig.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As promised, Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a regal look — specifically a gold feathered breastplate, ball gown skirt and custom Jimmy Choo platform heels with multiple straps on the front.

billy porter, 2020 oscars
Billy Porter in custom Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But it was Janelle Monae who stole the show, in a head-to-toe silver look that included a ballgown with a hood and a diamond necklace peeking out.

2020 oscars best dressed, janelle monae
Janelle Monae.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

