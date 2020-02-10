The Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

The 2020 awards season has had its sartorial ups and downs, from a few lackluster red carpets to some major statements at the Grammys a few weeks ago. But at the 2020 Academy Awards, stars stuck to the Old Hollywood codes of glamour.

The best dressed man of the night was undoubtedly Brad Pitt, whose classic tuxedos from Brioni (he’s a brand ambassador) have given the actor fashion cred all awards season. His velvet, shawl-collar tuxedo by the brand fit him in every way.

Brad Pitt in Brioni. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a one-shouldered Tom Ford white sequin gown, Renée Zellweger looked like a statue herself. As did Cynthia Erivo, whose one-shouldered white gown had a fuller ballgown skirt. Both seemed ready to win.

Cynthia Erivo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many of the gowns were form fitting in the bodice, like Zazie Beetz’s custom Thom Browne strapless gown, which had a sequin corset and mid-calf hemline, or Margot Robbie’s off the shoulder chiffon gown. Kaitlyn Dever’s gown featured column with sweetheart neckline, all done with miniature beading. Greta Gerwig wore the same neckline with a full-length gown in an olive hue (one of fall ’20’s newest color trends).

Margot Robbie. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz in custom Thom Browne with a Bulgari necklace and earrings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another unexpected color trend was black and baby pink, a combination seen on Laura Dern and Caitriona Balfe. Regina King also opted for a light pink hue on her one-shouldered gown.

Laura Dern. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There were also plenty of diamonds on the red carpet, with Old Hollywood style necklaces staging a comeback on stars like Zazie Beetz, Mindy Kaling and Greta Gerwig.

Mindy Kaling CREDIT: Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As promised, Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a regal look — specifically a gold feathered breastplate, ball gown skirt and custom Jimmy Choo platform heels with multiple straps on the front.

Billy Porter in custom Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But it was Janelle Monae who stole the show, in a head-to-toe silver look that included a ballgown with a hood and a diamond necklace peeking out.

Janelle Monae. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more of the best dressed on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars.