Oprah Winfrey Kicks Off Her Tour Standing Tall in Stella McCartney Platforms

All eyes were on Oprah Winfrey today as she took the stage for her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour with Weight Watchers in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The former talkshow host grabbed the mic wearing a light brown short sleeve belted dress with a white turtleneck ankle-length slip underneath.

Oprah Winfrey on stage in Florida for her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Oprah Winfrey’s platform sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the billionaire boosted her height with a set of white platform lace-up brogues from Stella McCartney. Set on a 3.5-inch heel with a 2-inch wooden platform wedge and a serrated rubber sole, other colorways of the lifted silhouette retail from $725 up to $995 on Net-a-porter.com.

Stella McCartney’s black Elyse shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

She kicked off the tour after a Wellness Beach Walk with Jenna Bush Hager yesterday. Hager shared images of the two in athleisure looks and sneakers on Instagram, captioning the post: “Y’all. @oprah. Made. My. Year.”

Winfrey herself also took to the social media app to share news from the tour, announcing in the video and the caption that Lady Gaga will be joining her onstage as she sang “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” and wrote: “Let me know if you have any questions for @ladygaga and I might just get you an answer this Saturday.”

Already a longtime partner, Winfrey extended her relationship with Weight Watchers until 2025 and, according to Forbes, now owns approximately 8% of the company and holds 5.4 million shares.

