Oprah Has to Ice Her Ankle After Slipping in Heels on 2020 Vision Tour

Leave it to Oprah to shrug off falling in heels like a pro.

The former talk show host slipped onstage during the Los Angeles stop of her 2020 Vision Tour, where she was joined by Jennifer Lopez.

Oprah makes opening remarks during her 2020 Vision Tour before slipping in her heels. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ironically, Oprah fell while discussing balance.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” she said, before stumbling and falling in her high heels.

“Wrong shoes,” she quipped, continuing: “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall.”

While Oprah began the night in spiky black heels, she took them off after slipping and went barefoot for a while until one of her staffers brought out a pair of silver sneakers. Lopez, meanwhile, was clad in a pair of stiletto-heeled gold and silver Christian Louboutin pumps, which she paired with a tangerine-colored set from Sally LaPointe.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Oprah Winfrey onstage at Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Oprah doesn’t appear to have been badly injured, and she was in good spirits about the meme-able moment. The icon even made fun of herself on Instagram.

“Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant Jennifer Lopez who came to the show in this yellow stunner and gave new meaning to the word 50. LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle,” she wrote.

Later, the star shared a photo of her ankle on ice at home, adding that she was only “a little sore.”

