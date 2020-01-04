Olivia Wilde Does Head-to-Toe Red With Bamboo Buckles on Slingback Heels

Olivia Wilde’s ensemble for the Palm Springs International Film Festival has summertime vibes. There’s little to wonder why. For the Big Apple-based Wilde, leaving behind her chunky snow boots for lighter, colorful footwear in Southern California was an inspired choice.

The director posed ahead of her Q&A session for her film “Booksmart” yesterday wearing a floral button-up ankle-length dress with puffed shoulders and a belted waist from Ulyana Sergeenko.

Olivia Wilde at the Q&A for “Booksmart” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Olivia Wilde’s suede heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the 35-year-old modeled a set red suede pointed-toe slingback mules with a curved block heel and bamboo buckle from Chloe Gosselin; the Alaide pumps from FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award recipient retail for $940 online.

“Booksmart” stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in a comedic coming of age movie with females as leads. The film is Wilde’s first as a director; it scored a Critics’ Choice nomination for Best Comedy and Feldstein’s performance earned her a Golden Globes nod.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with a red carpet affair ahead of the first awards of this year’s awards show season.

Jennifer Lopez was one of the big stars at the event wearing a floral Richard Quinn gown with a set of pink Casadei pumps.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jan, 2. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Katie Holmes, Olivia Wilde & More Celebs Sound Off on the Arrival of Nordstrom NYC

Olivia Wilde Looks Effortlessly Chic in $2,000 Cape & Pointy Booties at Max Mara Women In Film Event Olivia Wilde Adds Sexy to Power Suiting With a Lacy Bra for GQ’s Men of the Year Party