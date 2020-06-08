Olivia Wilde Does Easy, Breezy Summer Style in a Flowing Skirt & Retro Adidas Sneakers

Olivia Wilde went for an easy, breezy summer look as she went for a walk with her dog yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress layered a blue and white sweater with a gold thunderbolt across the center over a flowing white skirt.

For footwear, the “House” star selected Adidas Superstar sneakers. Celebrating its 50th birthday this year, the Adidas Superstar was launched in 1970 as a basketball shoe and later became a favorite of the ’90s skate scene. The retro silhouette is known for its distinctive shell toe, with zig-zag stripes on the sides and a leather upper. Wilde’s pair featured a white upper with black stripes and a gold emblem at the tongue. Her chosen kicks are available to shop now on Amazon.com for $58.

Wilde completed her look with a striped face mask, oversize sunglasses, a black crossbody bag and a Retrouvai necklace.

While off-duty, Wilde tends to stick with casual footwear, such as Vans slip-on kicks, Veja Condor sneakers or Adidas Ultra Boosts. Unsurprisingly, the “Booksmart” director likes to glam things up for the red carpet, donning high heels from designer labels like Chloe Gosselin, Stuart Weitzman, Paul Andrew and Malone Souliers. While Wilde tends to go for high-end styles on the public appearance, she has also worked more budget-friendly wares into her awards show looks. For instance, at the 2016 Golden Globes, the “Cowboys & Aliens” alum went high-low in a Michael Kors Collection gown and affordable Aldo heels.

