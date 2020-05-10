Olivia Wilde’s Leggings & Sustainable Sneakers Are Peak Quarantine Athleisure

Olivia Wilde did the quarantine athleisure look in sustainable fashion — choosing eco-friendly sneakers from Veja — while out and about yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress stepped out for an evening stroll wearing a Nike muscle tee, which is marked down from $30 to $22.50 on Zappos.com. She teamed the top with black Spiritual Gangster leggings that were fabricated of performance jersey, with text reading “Warrior” down one leg. (While now sold out, the leggings previously sold for $88 from Carbon38.com.)

For footwear, Wilde selected Veja’s Condor sneakers. Released in 2019, the Condor is 53% natural and recycled, crafted of materials including Amazon rubber, rice husk waste, banana oil, sugar cane and Alveomesh, which is made of 100% recycled plastic bottles. The kicks are currently in stock from Harveynichols.com with a $130 price tag.

Founded in 2004, Veja has gained plenty of celebrity fans in recent years — including Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and even Meghan Markle. Although the environment has become a buzz word in fashion recently, the French sneaker brand has made sustainability a priority for the entirety of its existence.

Wilde completed her look with oversize black sunglasses, an Apple Watch and a now ubiquitous accessory: a face mask.

Olivia Wilde on a walk in a Nike top, Spiritual Gangster leggings and Veja sneakers, May 9. CREDIT: MEGA While off-duty, Wilde tends to stick with casual footwear, such as Vans slip-on sneakers or Nike Air Jordan 1s. Unsurprisingly, the “Booksmart” director likes to glam things up for the red carpet, donning high heels from designer labels like Chloe Gosselin, Stuart Weitzman, Paul Andrew and Malone Souliers.

If the Veja Condor is no longer available in your size, consider shopping one of the similar-looking alternatives below.

