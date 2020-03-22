Olivia Palermo Elevates Her Skinny Jeans With a Fluffy Coat & $1.3K Buckled Boots

Olivia Palermo took a fashionable break from self-quarantine on Saturday to take her dog for a walk in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Olivia Palermo Collection designer wore an oatmeal colored sweater with distressed skinny jeans. She layered a fluffy knee-length coat on top to combat the New York chill.

Olivia Palermo walks her dog in Brooklyn, N.Y. wearing distressed jeans and Roger Vivier boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Palermo selected a pair of Roger Vivier Chelsea boots. The shoes had a low, masculine heel with a patent leather upper and the brand’s signature buckle strapped across the vamp. The style offered a more polished take on the combat and lugsole boot trend currently taking over the fashion world.

A close-up look at Olivia Palermo’s Roger Vivier boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A similar silhouette is available to shop now on Nordstrom.com for $1,325.

In September 2019, Palermo appeared on the cover of FN and discussed the secret behind her widely photographed sartorial choices.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said.

As for shoes, the MTV alum noted that, “I love heels, and I love flats — you definitely need both.”

Olivia Palermo walks her dog in Brooklyn, N.Y. wearing distressed jeans and Roger Vivier boots. CREDIT: Splash News

“Heels, of course, I love with a trouser, usually above the ankle. It tends to elongate my own silhouette, personally,” she said. “But everybody has their own proportions that work best for them.”

Beginning today, New Yorkers have been ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stay home from work to limit the effects of the coronavirus. Essential businesses such as grocery stores and gas stations remain open. Dog walks are still allowed, although residents are advised to keep 6 feet away from other people to prevent the spread of the virus.

While Palermo’s Roger Vivier boots may not be in everyone’s price range, we have rounded up some more affordable options below that offer a similar look.

To Buy: Scarosso Elena Chelsea Boots, $263.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Wincox Chelsea Boot, $150 to $170.

To Buy: AGL Lugged Sole Chelsea Boot, $296 (was $395).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

