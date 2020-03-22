Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Palermo Elevates Her Skinny Jeans With a Fluffy Coat & $1.3K Buckled Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo took a fashionable break from self-quarantine on Saturday to take her dog for a walk in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Olivia Palermo Collection designer wore an oatmeal colored sweater with distressed skinny jeans. She layered a fluffy knee-length coat on top to combat the New York chill.

Olivia Palermo , roger vivier boots, skinny jeans, fur coat, sweater, celebrity fashion, street style, and husband Johannes Huebl walk their dog in Brooklyn,New York.The married couple took in the Spring day taking selfies in anticipation of New York City being shut down due to the Coronavirus.
Olivia Palermo walks her dog in Brooklyn, N.Y. wearing distressed jeans and Roger Vivier boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Palermo selected a pair of Roger Vivier Chelsea boots. The shoes had a low, masculine heel with a patent leather upper and the brand’s signature buckle strapped across the vamp. The style offered a more polished take on the combat and lugsole boot trend currently taking over the fashion world.

Olivia Palermo, street style, roger vivier boots, celebrity fashion
A close-up look at Olivia Palermo’s Roger Vivier boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

A similar silhouette is available to shop now on Nordstrom.com for $1,325.

Roger Vivier

Buy: Roger Vivier Viv Rangers Chelsea Boot $1,325
Buy it

In September 2019, Palermo appeared on the cover of FN and discussed the secret behind her widely photographed sartorial choices.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said.

As for shoes, the MTV alum noted that, “I love heels, and I love flats — you definitely need both.”

Olivia Palermo , roger vivier boots, skinny jeans, fur coat, sweater, celebrity fashion, street style, Olivia Palermo and her husband walking their dog in dumbo Brooklyn on a New York City lockdown after Governor Andrew Cuomo telling everyone to stay home due to Coronavirus spread
Olivia Palermo walks her dog in Brooklyn, N.Y. wearing distressed jeans and Roger Vivier boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

“Heels, of course, I love with a trouser, usually above the ankle. It tends to elongate my own silhouette, personally,” she said. “But everybody has their own proportions that work best for them.”

Beginning today, New Yorkers have been ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stay home from work to limit the effects of the coronavirus. Essential businesses such as grocery stores and gas stations remain open. Dog walks are still allowed, although residents are advised to keep 6 feet away from other people to prevent the spread of the virus.

While Palermo’s Roger Vivier boots may not be in everyone’s price range, we have rounded up some more affordable options below that offer a similar look.

chelsea boots

To Buy: Scarosso Elena Chelsea Boots, $263.

Dr Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Wincox Chelsea Boot, $150 to $170.

AGL

To Buy: AGL Lugged Sole Chelsea Boot, $296 (was $395).

How Olivia Palermo’s MTV Years Helped Launch Her as a Fashion Star

