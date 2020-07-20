Olivia Palermo Wears Silk Scarves as Face Masks and Mixes Chic Prints For Quarantine Street Style

As the face mask becomes necessary and mandated in many cities across the U.S., influencers and celebrities are finding creative ways to wear the face coverings. Just look at Olivia Palermo. She has proved that she is up for any fashion challenge and has been making style statements with her face masks this entire summer. Brands are getting in on the health trend, too, by creating stylish options in different fabric, prints and designs.

While many people are opting for the traditional cloth or surgical-types masks, Palermo has chosen a silk scarf as her face mask on multiple occasions. For example, the entrepreneur has been spotted wearing Le Scarf’s striped silk-twill scarf in beige and black that retails for $100. Last week, Palermo paired the scarf with a $1,460 Moncler Zinzolin parka coat and Nike Air Max 270 sneakers.

Olivia Palermo in Brooklyn, wearing a Moncler jacket, Nike Air Max 270 sneakers and a Le Scarf silk scarf as a face mask. CREDIT: Splash

She wore the same mask with another Moncler jacket, this time in army green, which she paired with a Almeda Turquesa sneakers.

Olivia Palermo walks her dog in a Moncler jacket, silk scarf mask and Almeda Turquesa sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Palermo is not afraid to mix prints either. Earlier this month, she wore a 3D-cube printed blouse and a matching blue pleated skirt with Roger Vivier buckle boots as well as the beige Le Scarf accessory as her face covering.

Olivia Palermo pairs Roger Vivier boots and a blue print look with her silk scarf used as a face mask. CREDIT: Splash

Palermo served as FN’s cover star for its September 2019 issue, and she spoke about her daring street style tastes and how that balances out with her preference of footwear.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said in the interview.

As of late, Palermo’s quarantine street style shoes have often been Alberta Ferretti’s embroidered floral mules. She has wore the mules, which are on sale from $910 to $455, in hazelnut-colored velvet. Palermo paired the shoes with flowing, textured skirts and colorful scarf face masks. In June, for instance, she chose to wear the Alberta Ferretti shoes with a pink silk scarf and a tiered wrap skirt by Silvia Tcherassi and a Sara Battaglia yellow handbag.

Olivia Palermo spotted with a pink silk scarf and a tiered wrap skirt by Silvia Tcherassi, which she paired with her Alberta Ferretti mules and Sara Battaglia yellow handbag. CREDIT: Splash

