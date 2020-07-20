Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Palermo Wears Silk Scarves as Face Masks and Mixes Chic Prints For Quarantine Street Style

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Olivia Palermo Looks Very Stylish Running Errands In Brooklyn
Olivia Palermo’s Stylish Quarantine Street Style Looks
Olivia Palermo’s Stylish Quarantine Street Style Looks
Olivia Palermo’s Stylish Quarantine Street Style Looks
Olivia Palermo’s Stylish Quarantine Street Style Looks
View Gallery 9 Images

As the face mask becomes necessary and mandated in many cities across the U.S., influencers and celebrities are finding creative ways to wear the face coverings. Just look at Olivia Palermo. She has proved that she is up for any fashion challenge and has been making style statements with her face masks this entire summer. Brands are getting in on the health trend, too, by creating stylish options in different fabric, prints and designs.

While many people are opting for the traditional cloth or surgical-types masks, Palermo has chosen a silk scarf as her face mask on multiple occasions. For example, the entrepreneur has been spotted wearing Le Scarf’s striped silk-twill scarf in beige and black that retails for $100. Last week, Palermo paired the scarf with a $1,460 Moncler Zinzolin parka coat and Nike Air Max 270 sneakers.

Related

Olivia Palermo Teams Her Mask With This Sleek Sporty Ensemble

Olivia Palermo's Blazer & Crystal Slippers Make for a Dolled-Up Dog-Walking Look

Olivia Palermo Elevates Her Skinny Jeans With a Fluffy Coat & $1.3K Buckled Boots

Olivia Palermo pictured taking her dog 'Mr Butler' out for a walk in Downtown, Brooklyn.Pictured: Olivia PalermoRef: SPL5177412 170720 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Olivia Palermo in Brooklyn, wearing a Moncler jacket, Nike Air Max 270 sneakers and a Le Scarf silk scarf as a face mask.
CREDIT: Splash

Watch on FN

She wore the same mask with another Moncler jacket, this time in army green, which she paired with a Almeda Turquesa sneakers.

Olivia Palermo walks her dog Mr. Butler wearing a pleated summer dress and brown taselled shoes amidst the Corona Virus epidemic in New York CityPictured: Olivia Palermo Ref: SPL5167633 190520 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Palermo walks her dog in a Moncler jacket, silk scarf mask and Almeda Turquesa sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Palermo is not afraid to mix prints either. Earlier this month, she wore a 3D-cube printed blouse and a matching blue pleated skirt with Roger Vivier buckle boots as well as the beige Le Scarf accessory as her face covering.

Olivia Palermo looks stunning in another summer outfit while running errands in Downtown, Brooklyn.Pictured: Olivia Palermo Ref: SPL5177128 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Palermo pairs Roger Vivier boots and a blue print look with her silk scarf used as a face mask.
CREDIT: Splash

Palermo served as FN’s cover star for its September 2019 issue, and she spoke about her daring street style tastes and how that balances out with her preference of footwear.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said in the interview.

As of late, Palermo’s quarantine street style shoes have often been Alberta Ferretti’s embroidered floral mules. She has wore the mules, which are on sale from $910 to $455, in hazelnut-colored velvet. Palermo paired the shoes with flowing, textured skirts and colorful scarf face masks. In June, for instance, she chose to wear the Alberta Ferretti shoes with a pink silk scarf and a tiered wrap skirt by Silvia Tcherassi and a Sara Battaglia yellow handbag.

Olivia Palermo pictured on her wedding anniversary day taking her dog "Mr Butler" out for a walk in Downtown, Brooklyn.Pictured: Olivia Palermo Ref: SPL5174228 290620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Palermo spotted with a pink silk scarf and a tiered wrap skirt by Silvia Tcherassi, which she paired with her Alberta Ferretti mules and Sara Battaglia yellow handbag.
CREDIT: Splash

To see more of Olivia Palermo’s street style, click through the gallery and keep scrolling to shop her go-to shoe looks.

Alberta Ferretti Mia mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

To Buy: Alberta Ferretti Mia Mules, $455.

Nike air max 270
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

To Buy: Roger Vivier Viv Ranger Boots, $1,750.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad