Olivia Palermo Continues Her Silk Scarf Face Mask Streak While Out in NYC

Olivia Palermo continues to make the silk scarf face mask look chic.

The former FN cover star has been leading the way when it comes to incorporating the newly essential accessory. She was spotted out and about on Saturday in New York, wearing an all-blue outfit complete with a silk scarf face mask and Alberta Ferretti Mia Mules that are currently not in stock.

Olivia Palermo out and about on Aug. 8, 2020. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Splash

The style influencer has been sharing tips on how to style the new trend with her fans on her brand’s website and via social media. In addition to posting a face mask tutorial on Instagram stories, she’s been keeping her fans inspired with her styling tips under #styledbyOP.

The former MTV reality TV star is pictured in sunnies, a matching top and skirt by her namesake label. She opted for $1,750 boots by Roger Vivier.

To Buy: Roger Vivier Viv Ranger Boots, $1,750.

Palermo’s multi-colored scarf pops against her all black and white look. The former accessories editor has been giving fans style tips when it comes to effortlessly incorporate 2020’s most important accessory.

“Color-blocking in black and white became the perfect canvas for a graphic scarf, snake print bag, and my go-to Roger Vivier lace-up shoes. If you are looking to refresh a summery dress, too, I promise this outfit idea is super versatile and easy to try!” Olivia Palermo wrote on her website.

For fans looking to try OP’s new favorite and essential trend, we suggest also considering a linen or cotton scarf to fix as a stylish face mouth mask. The lightweight fabric is more breathable and cooler when it comes to a silk scarf. Regardless of what material fans choose, doubling a scarf as a face mask can be an efficient way to accessorize this summer.

Below, take a look at scarves inspired by Olivia Palermo’s latest street style element, and click through the gallery to see more Olivia Palermo outfits.

To Buy: Target Universal Thread Polka Dot Bandana, $10.

To Buy: Madewell Edge Treatment Cotton Bandana $14.50.