Olivia Palermo’s Scarf Tying Mask Tutorial on Instagram Is a Real Must-See

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Olivia Palermo, face mask, face covering
Olivia Palermo reveals her scarf tying secrets via a handy video tutorial on her Instagram account.

The fashion world has been obsessing over Olivia Palermo’s face coverings throughout the pandemic. The influencer and entrepreneur has been quietly making the ‘silk scarf as face mask’ her thing, both matching and clashing them with her signature prints and patterns. Not to mention her footwear.

Earlier this month she chose a scarf in colors that matched the embroidered detailing on of her go-to Alberta Ferretti Mia mules.

Now, however, she’s just revealed her scarf tying secrets via a handy video tutorial her Instagram account. It’s a real must-see.

“Masks are a part of our future, so we have to embrace them and adapt it for ourselves,” she said. “First, I select a square style that I think will pop with an outfit and keep me protected. Then it’s all about folding the scarf into a triangular shape, so it covers my mask and tying the ends in the back to secure.”

“Staying safe is the ultimate style statement.”

Olivia Palermo pictured looking very stylish running errands in Dumbo, Brooklyn.Pictured: Olivia PalermoRef: SPL5176644 130720 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Olivia Palermo matches her Alberta Ferretti mules to her mask.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, she wore a 3D-cube printed blouse and a matching blue pleated skirt with sparkly Roger Vivier buckle boots with a beige foulard by Le Scarf — one of her go-to brands.

Olivia Palermo looks stunning in another summer outfit while running errands in Downtown, Brooklyn.Pictured: Olivia Palermo Ref: SPL5177128 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Palermo pairs Roger Vivier boots and a blue print look with her silk scarf used as a face mask.
CREDIT: Splash

Palermo served as FN’s cover star for its September 2019 issue, and she spoke about her daring street style tastes and how that balances out with her preference of footwear.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said in the interview.

To see more of Olivia Palermo’s street style, click through the gallery and keep scrolling to shop her go-to shoe looks.

Alberta Ferretti Mia mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

To Buy: Alberta Ferretti Mia Mules, $455.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

To Buy: Roger Vivier Viv Ranger Boots, $1,750.

