Olivia Palermo’s Scarf Tying Mask Tutorial on Instagram Is a Real Must-See

Olivia Palermo reveals her scarf tying secrets via a handy video tutorial on her Instagram account.

The fashion world has been obsessing over Olivia Palermo’s face coverings throughout the pandemic. The influencer and entrepreneur has been quietly making the ‘silk scarf as face mask’ her thing, both matching and clashing them with her signature prints and patterns. Not to mention her footwear.

Earlier this month she chose a scarf in colors that matched the embroidered detailing on of her go-to Alberta Ferretti Mia mules.

Now, however, she’s just revealed her scarf tying secrets via a handy video tutorial her Instagram account. It’s a real must-see.

“Masks are a part of our future, so we have to embrace them and adapt it for ourselves,” she said. “First, I select a square style that I think will pop with an outfit and keep me protected. Then it’s all about folding the scarf into a triangular shape, so it covers my mask and tying the ends in the back to secure.”

“Staying safe is the ultimate style statement.”

Olivia Palermo matches her Alberta Ferretti mules to her mask. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, she wore a 3D-cube printed blouse and a matching blue pleated skirt with sparkly Roger Vivier buckle boots with a beige foulard by Le Scarf — one of her go-to brands.

Olivia Palermo pairs Roger Vivier boots and a blue print look with her silk scarf used as a face mask. CREDIT: Splash

Palermo served as FN’s cover star for its September 2019 issue, and she spoke about her daring street style tastes and how that balances out with her preference of footwear.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said in the interview.

