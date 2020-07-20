Olivia Palermo Teams Her Mask With This Sleek Sporty Ensemble

Olivia Palermo showed off her sleek, sporty approach to safety-first dressing during a walk with her dog in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sunday.

Olivia Palermo teams mask with this sleek Nike and Under Armour combo. CREDIT: Splash News

She teamed a black mask with an ensemble consisting of a zip-up, long-sleeved Under Armour top and three-quarter length leggings in black. For footwear, she chose a pair of contrast white Nike Air Max 270 sneakers.

Palermo accessorized with sunglasses with transparent frames and a checkered black-and-white clutch bag.

In September 2019, Palermo appeared on the cover of FN and discussed the secret behind her widely photographed sartorial choices.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said.

Olivia Palermo teams mask with this sleek Nike and Under Armour combo. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

As for shoes, she noted that, “I love heels, and I love flats — you definitely need both.”

“Heels, of course, I love with a trouser, usually above the ankle. It tends to elongate my own silhouette, personally,” she said. “But everybody has their own proportions that work best for them.”

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.