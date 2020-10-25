Olivia Palermo Pairs a Light Blue Sweater and Midi Skirt With These Dior Combat Boots

For a weekend dog walking outing on Saturday, Olivia Palermo wore an effortlessly chic sweater and skirt pairing in one of this season’s most surprisingly popular hues.

The entrepreneur wore a light blue turtleneck with long sleeves and ribbed knit detailing. She styled it with the Max&co. Premessa skirt in a matching shade. This piece features a tulle construction with a midi length and pleated detail throughout. It retails for approximately $196 and is available for purchase on fenwick.co.uk. “The City” alumna accessorized the monochrome outfit with a Masqd blue tweed face mask, which retails for $28 on masqd.com, a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a mini bucket bag in a white colorway.

For footwear, the former reality TV star chose a pair of Dior Rebelle Combat Boots. They are crafted from black patent leather and feature an ankle-length shaft with lace-up detailing on the front. The shoes also offer jeweled embellishments, a 1-inch stacked heel and gripped sole.

They currently are sold out and can be found through resale marketplaces such as The Real Real and Vestiaire Collective for around $700 per pair.

Olivia Palermo in Brooklyn, NY on Oct. 24. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Here’s a better look at the boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

From previous street style sightings, we see that the fashion designer and former FN cover star has been an avid wearer of this color trend for some time now. In August, she wore a similar ensemble in this same light blue shade and paired the outfit with printed Alberta Ferretti Mia mules. Embellished mules appear to be another staple in the star’s wardrobe since quarantine began. This past June, she was spotted in a pair of crystal mules from the fellow Italian luxury brand, Giannico.

To embrace the stylish socialite’s cold-weather shoe style, shop similar combat boot options below.

To Buy: UGG Noe Combat Boots, $160.

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Mono Boot, $150.

To Buy: Dirty Laundry Mazzy Boot, $70.

